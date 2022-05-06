Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Good morning!

Equity markets erased early gains during the fag-end of trade on Thursday to end on a flat note amid profit-taking. Earlier, Sensex jumped 897.77 points or 1.61 per cent to 56,566.80. But it trimmed most of the gains and closed just 33.20 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 55,702.23. Nifty gained 5.05 points or 0.03 per cent to 16,682.65.

US stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation.

All three main Wall Street benchmarks erased gains made during a relief rally on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq posting its biggest one-day percentage decline since June 2020 and its lowest finish since November 2020.

The Dow's decline was its worst daily performance since October 2020.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

8:30 am: Global updates

US stocks ended on May 5 sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation.

All three main Wall Street benchmarks erased gains made during a relief rally on May 4, with the Nasdaq posting its biggest one-day percentage decline since June 2020 and its lowest finish since November 2020. The Dow's decline was its worst daily performance since October 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,063.09 points, or 3.12 percent, to 32,997.97, the S&P 500 lost 153.3 points, or 3.56 percent, to 4,146.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 647.17 points, or 4.99 percent, to 12,317.69.

Shares in Asia-Pacific largely declined in the May 6 morning trade after an overnight drop on Wall Street sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its worst day since 2020. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index led losses regionally as it fell 2.45 percent. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite slipped 1.41% while the Shenzhen Component shed 1.728 percent.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 dipped 0.13 percent. The Topix index traded 0.34 percent higher. Japanese stocks returned to trade on May 6 after being closed for holidays much of this week.

8:15 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note today as SGX Nifty was trading lower at 16,432.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Thursday

Equity markets erased early gains during the fag-end of trade on Thursday to end on a flat note amid profit-taking. Earlier, Sensex jumped 897.77 points or 1.61 per cent to 56,566.80. But it trimmed most of the gains and closed just 33.20 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 55,702.23. Nifty gained 5.05 points or 0.03 per cent to 16,682.65.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel, Wipro, ITC, HDFC, TCS, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.07 per cent.

IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv and Titan were among top losers, falling up to 4.32 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 14 ended higher.

The market breadth was negative with 1529 shares ending higher against 1814 stocks falling in the red. 118 shares were unchanged.