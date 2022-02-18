Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open lower amid weak global cues; IT stocks drag

Good morning!

Sensex and Nifty closed lower in volatile trade for the second session on Thursday amid a selloff led by banking shares. After moving over 700 points between gains and losses during the day, Sensex finally ended 104.67 points lower at 57,892.

Here's a look at the latest updates of the market today!

9:16 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. Equity benchmark Sensex was trading 98 points lower at 57,793.62 and Nifty was down over 31 points to 17,273.70.

Wipro and Tech Mahindra were the top losers on Sensex, followed by HDFC Bank, Nestle India, Infosys and HCL Tech.

Maruti Suzuki and NTPC were among the top gainers.

9:00 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are likely to open flat to positive tracking mixed global cues as prospects of lower oil prices due to easing Iran sanction outweigh concerns on Ukraine invasion.

US markets ended lower tracking losses across technology stocks amid increasing tension over Russia-Ukraine dispute. Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 105th day on February 18, the longest pause ever, according to a price notification issued by state-owned fuel retailers.

Gold prices on Friday were at their highest since June 2021 as mounting tensions between Russia and the west over Ukraine lifted bullion’s safe-heaven appeal, buttressed by lower U.S. Bond yields. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,000 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,400.

8:40 am: Rupee update

The rupee declined by 7 paise to close at 75.11 (provisional) against the U.S. currency on Thursday as geopolitical tensions pushed investors towards safe-haven assets.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows and elevated crude oil prices too weakened the rupee.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,242.10 crore on February 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 901.10 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 40 points at 17,246.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in On Tuesday, Sensex closed 187 points higher at 57,808 and Nifty rose 53 points to 17,266.

In the last three sessions, Sensex lost 1,937 points and Nifty plunged 567 points. The Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Nifty dropped 17.60 points to end at 17,304.60. Banking shares led by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 2%. Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 19 ended in the red.

HDFC, RIL and HUL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.71%. BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 52 points and 189 points, respectively.