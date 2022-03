Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty slip into red; Titan, Maruti Suzuki top losers

Good Morning!

9:16 am: Market opening

Equity benchmark Sensex opened 192 points higher at 57,788.25 and Nifty also jumped 66 points to 17,289.

Bajaj Finance and SBI were the top gainers on Sensex, followed by HDFC, HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel.

Titan and Power Grid were the top losers.

8:40 am: Global Updates

US stocks rose following choppy trading abroad on Thursday, and oil prices pulled back, as investors watched western leaders present a unified front against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Technology companies lifted US stock indices after a sharp fall in the previous session, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up 269.24 points, or nearly 2 percent, to 14,191.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 349.44 points, or about 1 percent, to 34,707.94 and the S&P 500 gained 63.92 points, or 1.43 percent, to 4,520.16.

Stocks in Japan rose in early trade Friday as Wall Street stocks rallied overnight and oil prices fell. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.3 percent, while the Topix rose 0.24 percent.

Japan reported inflation data, showing its core consumer price index hit a two-year high in March, according to Reuters. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 stayed in positive territory as it inched up 0.13 percent, with some gains in miners.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,740.71 crore on March 24, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,091.07 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 88 points higher at 17,310.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Benchmark indices ended lower for the second straight session on Thursday amid concerns over inflation and supply constraints. Sensex fell 89.14 points to close at 57,595 and Nifty dipped 23 points to 17,222.

Kotak Bank, Titan and HDFC Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.09 per cent. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UltraTech Cement and RIL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.90%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 ended lower.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 81 points and fell 45.56 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, IT and metal shares were the top gainers with the BSE metals index rising 364 points and IT index slipping 362 points, respectively. Banking and consumer durables shares were the top losers with BSE bankex falling 700 points and consumer durables index declining 689 points.