Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; Hero MotoCorp in focus

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from early fall to end over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday, led by heavy buying in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, Infosys and TCS amid a rally in global equities.

Sensex closed higher by 696.81 points or 1.22 per cent at 57,989.30. It touched a high of 58,052.87 and a low of 56,930.30 in intra-day trade. The index rallied 760.38 points or 1.32 per cent during the day.

Nifty rallied 197.90 points or 1.16 per cent to end at 17,315.50.

11:15 am: Indian Hotels stock gains 3% as Rs 2,000-crore QIP opens

Stock of Indian Hotels gained 3 per cent after the Tata Group-backed firm launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of shares today to raise close to Rs 2,000 crore from qualified institutional buyers.

Indian Hotels stock rose 2.99 per cent to Rs 215 against the previous close of Rs 208.75 on BSE today. The shares have gained 13.63 per cent in the last four days. Indian Hotels stock zoomed 86.95 per cent in one year and risen 16.96 per cent since the beginning of this year.

A total of 1.20 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.55 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 27,848 crore on the BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 90.89 on April 22, 2021 and a 52-week high of Rs 230.14 on October 14,2021. According to reports, Tata Sons, the parent firm of Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), is looking to cut its stake by up to 8 per cent in the hotel major through the QIP route.

10:40 am: Hero MotoCorp shares in focus

The Income Tax Department has conducted raids at the Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal's residence and office. Searches are underway at his residence and office in Gurgaon since morning. I-T department officials are also conducting searches at premises lined to other top officials of the company.

10:15 am: Indiabulls Housing Finance stock rises 3% on nod to raise Rs 50K crore via bonds

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 3 per cent in early trade today after the board on March 22 cleared raising of funds up to Rs 50,000 crore, through issue of secured and/or unsecured non-convertible debentures and bonds on private placement basis.

Indiabulls Housing Finance stock touched an intraday high of Rs 159.20, rising 3.07 per cent against the previous close of Rs 154.45 on BSE. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall.

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares trade higher than 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The midcap stock has lost 26 per cent in one year and fallen 27.8 per cent since the beginning of this year.

A total of 1.59 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.50 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 7,337 crore on the BSE.

9:40 am: Paytm shares jump 3%

Shares of Paytm were trading 3 per cent higher at Rs 562 after the company clarified in a late-night BSE filing that its business fundamentals remain robust and that they have no information that may have a bearing on its share price.

The clarification comes after the exchange sought a clarification from the company on the sharp fall in its share prices. Paytm stock had hit fresh lows on Tuesday.

9:16 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened sharply higher amid positive global cues. Sensex jumped over 388 points to 58,377.46 and Nifty also opened 89 points higher at 17,405.05.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer on Sensex, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, M&M, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel.

Bharti Airtel was the only stock trading in the red.

8:50 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended positive on Tuesday after Treasury yields marched higher on Tuesday, as investors digested the increased likelihood of swift interest rate hikes following hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve. NASDAQ was up by 1.95% to 14108.82 levels.

Asian markets are trading on a positive note as investors are looking out for oil prices and continue to assess the outlook for U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after it looked unlikely that European Union nations would agree to join the United States in a Russian oil embargo in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

On the technical front, 17,200 and 17,500 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 36,000 and 37,000 are immediate support and resistance respectively.

8:40 am: Global Updates

Treasury yields marched higher on Tuesday, bringing US stocks with them, as investors digested the increased likelihood of swift interest rate hikes following hawkish comments from the US Federal Reserve. The Nasdaq led Wall Street's main indexes higher, rising nearly 2%, as investors bought the dip in technology stocks, including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Alphabet Inc.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.87 points, or 0.74%, to 34,807.86 and the S&P 500 gained 50.63 points, or 1.13%, to 4,511.81.

Shares in Japan led gains in Asia-Pacific during Wednesday morning trade, as investors monitored oil prices and continued to assess the outlook for U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy.

The Nikkei 225 rose 2.59% as shares of SoftBank Group jumped 8.03%. The Topix index advanced 1.98%.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 384.48 crore on March 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 602.05 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 70 points higher at 17,450.50.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv, ITC, TCS, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys and Power Grid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.83%.

Hindustan Unilever Limited, Nestle India, NTPC, and Sun Pharma were only losers on Sensex falling up to 2.81%.