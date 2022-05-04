Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat lower volatility; LIC IPO in focus

Good morning!

Indian equity market ended lower for the second consecutive session on Monday, tracking a sell-off in Infosys and Reliance Industries along with weak global equities. Sensex fell 84.88 points to end at 56,975.99.

During the session, it tanked 648.25 points or 1.13 per cent to 56,412.62. Nifty declined 33.45 points or 0.20 per cent to end at 17,069.10.

What's next? Here are the latest updates.

9:16 am: Market opening

Sensex opened 163 points higher at 57,139.60 and Nifty rose 27 points to 17,096.60.

Tata Steel was the top gainer on Sensex, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by NTPC, ITC, Axis Bank and Infosys.

Bharti Airtel and TCS were among the top losers.

8:40 am: Should you subscribe to India's largest share sale?

The Rs 21,000-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will open today. The public issue, which is the largest ever in the Indian market, has already collected Rs 5,620 crore from anchor investors on May 2.



The government is offloading 3.5 per cent stake or 22,13,74,920 shares in the insurer through the IPO. Stake of the government, which currently stands at 100 per cent, will be trimmed to 96.50 per cent after the IPO.

Shares in the IPO will be available in a price band of Rs 902- Rs 949.

The allotment of shares will be done on May 12, 2022. Lot size of the IPO is 15 shares bidding for which one will have to spend Rs 14,235. A retail individual investor can apply for up to 14 lots or 210 shares by spending Rs 1,99,290. Read more

8:45 am: Global updates

Wall Street stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a choppy session in which each of the major indexes fluctuated between gains and losses as a key meeting of the Federal Reserve got underway.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.29 points, or 0.2%, to 33,128.79, the S&P 500 gained 20.1 points, or 0.48%, to 4,175.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.74 points, or 0.22%, to 12,563.76.

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Wednesday morning trade, with investors looking ahead to the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision expected later stateside. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index shed 0.68% as shares of Tencent and Alibaba both declined around 2% each.

Elsewhere, the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.1% while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.19%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded little changed.

8:30 am: LIC IPO to open today

The much-awaited initial public offer (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will open today. The issue will close on May 9. The issue comes amid a highly volatile market, which has forced the government to offer 3.5 per cent stake against the earlier planned 5 per cent stake sale. The insurance major plans to raise Rs 21,000 crore from investors.

On Monday, LIC collected Rs 5,620 crore from anchor investors signalling strong interest ahead of the share sale.

Here’s a look at five things that you need to know before you put in bids in the country’s largest IPO:

1. The price band of the IPO is Rs 902- Rs 949. The government will sell 3.5 per cent stake or 22,13,74,920 shares in the insurer through the IPO. Stake of the government, which currently stands at 100 per cent, will be trimmed to 96.50 per cent after the IPO.

2. The allotment of shares will be done on May 12, 2022 and shares will be listed on bourses on May 17. Read more

8:15 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note today as SGX Nifty was trading higher at 17,080.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:10 am: Market on Monday

Titan, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro and SBI were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.95 per cent. IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, Tata Steel, HDFC and ITC were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 4.17 per cent. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended lower.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 265.88 lakh crore.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 114 points and 250 points, respectively.

The market breadth was negative with 1235 shares ending higher against 2228 stocks falling in the red. 181 shares were unchanged. Consumer durables shares and IT stocks were the top sectoral losers with their BSE indices falling 1010 points and 470 points, respectively.