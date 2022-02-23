Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid mixed global cues; Nykaa jumps 3%

Good morning!

On Tuesday, the BSE benchmark Sensex tanked over 1,000 points and the NSE Nifty cracked below the key 17,000-level, extending their losses to the fifth session in a row triggered by the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

Here's a look at the latest updates of the market today!

11:00 am: Cryptocurrency prices today

The world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose over 3% today as Asian stocks rebounded amid the ongoing Russia- Ukraine conflict. The price of Bitcoin gained 3.69% to $38,015 on Coinmarketcap.

The market cap of the cryptocurrency rose to $721.940 billion. Currently, the global crypto market cap stands at $1.72 trillion, a rise of 4.58%.

Other cryptocurrencies were also trading in the green today.

Ethereum climbed 5.29% to $2,651 and Dogecoin gained 4.78% to $0.1315.

Digital token Stellar rose 6.65% to $0.186 and Litecoin added 5.32% to $107.65.

Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/crypto/story/cryptocurrency-prices-today-bitcoin-price-rises-stellar-xrp-uniswap-climb-323578-2022-02-23

10:30 am: Crompton Greaves stock rises 4.5% on acquiring Butterfly Gandhimathi

Shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals rose over 4% in early trade today after the firm inked definitive agreements to acquire up to 55% stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances at Rs 1,403 per equity share.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals stock gained 4.69% to Rs 396.35 against the previous close of Rs 378.60 on BSE.

10:00 am: Nykaa shares jump 3%

Shares of Nykaa were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday after the company that its litigation with L'Oreal S.A. has been settled. It had disclosed the details of pending litigation with L'Oreal S.A. in its IPO prospectus.

9:16 am: Market opening

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 300 points to 57,609.32 and Nifty opened over 100 points higher at 17,194.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and M&M were the top gainers on Sensex, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints.

L&T was the top loser on Sensex.

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street's main indices fell on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 confirming a correction, as the Ukraine-Russia crisis kept investors on the edge after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in the country and ordered troops to the area.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.57 points, or 1.42 percent, to 33,596.61, the S&P 500 lost 44.11 points, or 1.01 percent, to 4,304.76 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 166.55 points, or 1.23 percent, to 13,381.52.

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.3 percent in morning trade. Markets in Japan are closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,245.52 crore on February 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,108.58 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note as SGX Nifty was up 42 points at 17,245.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the fifth straight session amid an escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Sensex plunged 383 points to close at 57,300 on Tuesday, tracking massive selloffs in global markets.

In early trade, the 30 stock index plunged1,289 points. Nifty closed 114.45 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 17,092.20.

On Sensex, Tata Steel, TCS and SBI were the top losers falling up to 3.64 per cent. Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 20 closed in the red.