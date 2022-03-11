Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid volatility; Tata Steel, Sun Pharma top gainers

Good morning!

Benchmarks indices closed higher for the third straight session on Thursday amid an overall bullish trend in Asian equities. Sensex started in the green and zoomed 1,595.14 points or 2.91 per cent intraday to 56,242.47.

However, it pared some gains during the fag-end of trade amid weak European markets and a rise in oil prices. Sensex closed at 55,464.39, rising 817.06 points or 1.50 per cent. Nifty jumped 249.55 points or 1.53 per cent to close at 16,594.90.

What's next? Here's a look at the latest updates of the market today!

10:20 am: Colgate shares in focus

Shares of Colgate India were trading higher after the leading oral care products maker appointed former HUL Executive Director Prabha Narasimhan as its Managing Director and CEO.

The present Managing Director and CEO Ram Raghavan is promoted to the global Enterprise Oral Care role for parent firm.

10:00 am: Crypto markets plummet, all top tokens in red

Cryptocurrency markets tanked on Friday after rallying in anticipation of US President Joe Biden's executive order on cryptocurrencies and Dubai regulations. The rally, which has now ended, is reflected on the top tokens that are all in red.

The global market cap dipped by a significant 4.53 per cent in the last 24 hours and is at $1.72 trillion as of 9:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

9:16 am: Market opening

Equity benchmark Sensex opened 345 points lower at 55,118.67 and Nifty fell 105 points to 16,489.10 amid weak global cues.

HDFC was the top loser on Sensex, declining over 2 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank and M&M.

Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among the top gainers.

9:05 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

India's equity benchmark is expected to follow the global market's close and SGX Nifty's inclinations and open lower. The global stock market tumbled yesterday as key peace talks between Russia and Ukraine came to a halt, exacerbated by a worsening growth outlook.

The US stock market also fell, with technology stocks leading the way, after statistics revealed that consumer prices rose in February, bolstering the case for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this month.

Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Goldman Sachs Group Inc declared that it will cease operations in Russia, becoming the first major Wall Street bank to do so. After reaching multi-year and record highs, commodity prices, particularly oil and industrial metals, have begun to fall, which may assist to calm market sentiment in the coming days.

As a result of the BJP's triumph, the market gained confidence. However, with the ECB and US Federal Reserve meetings coming up in the coming days, caution is advised.

On the technical front, immediate support and resistance in the Nifty are 16,200 and 16,800. For the Bank Nifty, immediate support and resistance are at 33,500 and 35,500.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,981.15 crore on March 10, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 945.71 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street resumed its slide on Thursday, ending in the red as inflation hit a four-decade high, cementing expectations that the US Federal Reserve would hike key interest rates at the conclusion of next week's monetary policy meeting to prevent the economy from overheating.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.18 points, or 0.34%, to 33,174.07, the S&P 500 lost 18.36 points, or 0.43%, to 4,259.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 125.58 points, or 0.95%, to 13,129.96.

Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Friday morning trade, tracking losses on Wall Street as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to keep investors cautious.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell more than 1% in early trade, shedding some of its nearly 4% gain on Thursday. The Topix index slipped 1.23%. In South Korea, the Kospi dipped 0.78%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.4% in morning trade.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open flat today as SGX Nifty was trading 9 points lower at 16,514.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Benchmarks indices closed higher for the third straight session on Thursday amid an overall bullish trend in Asian equities. Sensex started in the green and zoomed 1,595.14 points or 2.91 per cent intraday to 56,242.47. However, it pared some gains during the fag-end of trade amid weak European markets and a rise in oil prices. Sensex closed at 55,464.39, rising 817.06 points or 1.50 per cent.

Nifty jumped 249.55 points or 1.53 per cent to close at 16,594.90. Hindustan Unilever Limited, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle and Maruti Suzuki India were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.17 per cent.

Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Tata Consultancy Services were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 1.28%.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 244 points and 314 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, banking shares were the top gainers with the BSE bankex rising 767 points to 39,488. Consumer durables and capital goods shares also gained with their BSE indices rising 646 points and 371 points, respectively. BSE auto index too zoomed 406 points to 22,845.