Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid volatility; bank stocks drag

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices ended lower despite positive global cues. Sensex closed 145 points lower at 57,996 and Nifty lost 30 points to end at 17,322.

9:16 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday amid mixed global cues. Equity benchmark Sensex opened 254 points higher at 58,250.81 and Nifty jumped over 72 points to 17,395.10.

Wipro and M&M were the top gainers on Sensex, followed by Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, Titan and HDFC.

HDFC Bank and HUL were among the top losers.

8:50 am: Global updates

Wall Street bounced off session lows Wednesday with the S&P 500 crossing into positive territory by the closing bell after the US Federal Reserve released meeting minutes, which said that while the central bank intends to begin raising interest rates to combat inflation, its decisions would be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.57 points, or 0.16%, to 34,934.27, the S&P 500 gained 3.94 points, or 0.09%, to 4,475.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.66 points, or 0.11%, to 14,124.10.

In Asia, the Nikkei Weighted index was down 0.24 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.33 per cent higher. Shanghai Composite was up 0.31 per cent.

8:40 am: Rupee update

The rupee appreciated by 25 paise to close at 75.07 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, amid signs of de-escalation in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 75.24 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.96 and a low of 75.24.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,890.96 crore on February 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,180.14 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was down 2 points at 17,374.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

