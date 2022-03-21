Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid volatility; Kotak Bank, HUL top losers

Good Morning!

Bulls extended their gains for the second straight week tracking strong global cues linked to a US Fed rate hike and pullback in crude oil prices.

The 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex advanced 4.16 per cent, or 2,314 points to 57,863.93 for the week ended March 17. Likewise, the 50-share Nifty index settled 3.95 per cent higher at 17,287 during the same period.

The domestic equity market was closed on Friday on account of the Holi festival.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

9:40 am: Ruchi Soya stock tanks 17% after firm fixes FPO price band

Shares of food delivery firm Ruchi Soya fell over 17% in early trade today after the edible oil major fixed a price band of Rs 615-650 per share for its upcoming follow-on public offer (FPO). The higher end of the price band - Rs 650 a share - amounts to a 35 percent discount from Thursday's closing price.

The firm said the minimum bid will be for 21 shares and in its multiples thereafter. Ruchi Soya stock opened 17.27% lower at Rs 831 against the previous close of Rs 1004.45 on BSE.

At 9:41 am, the stock was down 11.53% to Rs 888.60 on BSE.

9:16 am: Market opening

Equity benchmark Sensex opened over 240 points higher at 58,105.02. Likewise, Nifty was trading over 42 points higher at 17,329.50.

Maruti Suzuki was the top gainer on Sensex, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, Power Grid, Nestle India and Titan.

Asian Paints and M&M were the top losers.

8:50 am: Pre-opening market comments by Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

Benchmarks are expected to continue with their upward momentum as short covering along with value buying is likely to be the order of the day with aggressive targets on Nifty at 17,501-17,807 zone.

That said, volatility is likely to ride high as the Russia-Ukraine war continues to command investors’ attention with the ongoing peace talks between the two countries not yielding any significant progress, raising fears of further sanctions and prolonged disruption to oil supply.

Technically speaking, Nifty’s biggest supports are placed at the 17,127/16,827 mark. Only below the Nifty 16,827 zone, expect a waterfall of selling. From a chartist standpoint, the technical landscape will improve considerably only if Nifty closes above its biggest hurdles at the 17,807 mark.

8:40 am: Global Updates

Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher on Friday, with the biggest boost from recently battered technology stocks, after talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the Ukraine crisis ended without big surprises.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 274.17 points, or 0.8%, to 34,754.93, the S&P 500 gained 51.45 points, or 1.17%, to 4,463.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 279.06 points, or 2.05%, to 13,893.84. Wall Street's three main indexes boasted their biggest weekly percentage gains since early November 2020 with the S&P adding 6.2% while the Dow rose 5.5% and the Nasdaq jumping 8.2%.

Asian share markets started the week in a cautious mood on Monday as investors clung to hopes for an eventual peace deal in Ukraine, but the fighting raged on with no sign of stopping.

Japan's Nikkei was shut, but futures traded around 300 points above the cash close. Most share markets rallied last week in anticipation of an eventual peace deal on Ukraine, but it could take actual progress to justify further gains.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,800.14 crore on March 17, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 678.45 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open in the green today as SGX Nifty was trading 61 points higher at 17,387.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

Sensex surged past the 57,000-mark on Thursday, tracking a bullish trend in global equities despite the US Federal Reserve hiking rates. Sensex closed 1,047.28 points or 1.84 per cent higher at 57,863.93 and Nifty surged 311.70 points or 1.84 per cent to close at 17,287.05. Sensex and Nifty have closed higher for the second consecutive session amid positive global cues.

HDFC was the top Sensex gainer today, rising 5.50 per cent, followed by Titan, Reliance, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel. Infosys and HCL Tech were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 1.81 per cent .

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 251 points and 322 points, respectively. On the sectoral front, consumer durables shares were the top gainers with the BSE consumer durables rising 1169.47 points to 43,967. Banking and auto goods shares also gained, with their BSE indices rising 829 points and 506 points, respectively.