Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid weak global cues; Bajaj twins top losers

Equity markets closed higher on Tuesday led by gains in Titan, and Mahindra &Mahindra amid positive global cues. Sensex rose 776 points to 57,356 and Nifty ended 246 points higher at 17,200. PowerGrid, Titan, M&M , IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance shares were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.93 per cent.

10:00 am: Bajaj Finance tanks 5% post earnings

Shares of Bajaj Finance declined over 5 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 6855.45 on BSE in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported earnings for the quarter ended March 2022.

The company reported highest ever consolidated net profit at Rs 2,420 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022, an 80 per cent surge year-on-year. It had reported a net profit of Rs 1,346 crore in the year-ago period.

Bajaj Finance's net interest income (NII) increased 30 per cent to Rs 6,068 crore from Rs 4,659 crore in Q4FY21. The company's assets under management came at record Rs 197,452 crore including IPO financing receivables of Rs 5,365 crore), up 29 per cent YoY from Rs 152,947 crore in Q4FY21, it said in a regulatory filing. Core AUM growth came in at Rs10,837 crore.

The stock opened a tad lower at Rs 7,100 against the previous close of Rs 7240.70. With a market capitalisation of Rs 4,16,825 crore, the shares stand lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

9:16 am: Sensex tanks over 400 pts, Nifty holds 17,000; Bajaj Finance drops 3%

Sensex opened 411 points lower at 56,944.84 and Nifty fell 127 points to 17,073.35 amid weak global cues.

Bajaj Finance was the top loser on Sensex, declining over 3 per cent, followed by L&T, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv.

8:50 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,174.05 crore on April 26, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,643.84 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

More sharp declines in Big Tech stocks sent the Nasdaq composite down 4 percent Tuesday, the worst drop for the tech-heavy index since September 2020. The S&P 500 fell 2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 627 points, or 1.8 percent, to 33,427 and the Nasdaq fell 3 percent.

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Wednesday morning after overnight losses saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sliding to a fresh low for 2022. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined 2.15 percent, while the Topix index dropped 1.61 percent. South Korea's Kospi shed 1.75 percent.

8:20 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note today as SGX Nifty was trading 150 points lower at 17,060.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki and TCS were the only losers, falling up to 0.72 per cent.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 391 points and 219 points, respectively. Among BSE sectoral indices, auto and consumer durables were the top gainers rising 692 points and 932 points, respectively.