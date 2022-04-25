Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid weak global cues; ICICI Bank in focus

Good morning!

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty extended their fall for the second straight week as rising concerns over inflation and disappointed March quarter results by select index heavyweights dampened sentiment.

The 30-share index Sensex retreated 1,141.78 points, or 1.96 per cent, to 57,197.15 on April 22, 2022 against 58,338.93 on April 13. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty index slipped 303.70 points, or 1.74 per cent, to 17,171.95 during the same period.

On Friday, the equity benchmarks snapped two sessions of gaining streak, dragged down by financial majors such as SBI and Axis Bank amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked 714 points to end at 57,197 and Nifty fell 220 points to close at 17,171.

10:00 am: ICICI Bank in focus

Shares of ICICI Bank jumped 2 per cent higher to hit an intraday high of Rs 761.50 in early trade on BSE after the bank reported its results for the quarter ended March 2022.

ICICI Bank on Saturday announced that it has recorded a 59 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 7,019 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The profit figure stood at Rs 4,403 crore for the same period last year.

The stock opened a tad higher at Rs 748 against the previous close of Rs 747.35. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 5,00,000 crore, the shares stand higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.

In FY22, ICICI Bank's standalone net profit grew 44 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23,339 crore from Rs 16,193 crore in the year ended March 31, 2021.

9:16 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened sharply lower amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked over 700 points to 56,467.71 and Nifty fell over 200 points to 16,951.60.

IndusInd Bank and HUL were the top losers.

8:55 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,461.72 crore on April 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,602.35 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: Global updates

Wall Street tumbled more than 2.5 percent on Friday, ensuring the three main benchmarks ended in negative territory for the week, as surprise earnings news and increased certainty around aggressive near-term interest rate rises took its toll on investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 981.36 points, or 2.82 percent, to 33,811.4, the S&P 500 lost 121.88 points, or 2.77 percent, to 4,271.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 335.36 points, or 2.55 percent, to 12,839.29.

Shares in Asia-Pacific fell on Monday following a sell-off on Wall Street on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225′s dropped 2.08 percent in early trade on Monday, while the Topix declined 1.79 percent. In South Korea, the Kospi slid 1.25 percent and the Kosdaq was down 1.69 percent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty was trading 189 points lower at 16,977.50.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Equity benchmarks snapped two sessions of gaining streak on Friday, dragged down by financial majors such as SBI and Axis Bank amid weak global cues. Sensex tanked 714 points to end at 57,197 and Nifty fell 220 points to close at 17,171.

SBI, HUL, IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex losers falling up to 3.08 per cent.

M&M, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.98 per cent.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 24 ended in the red. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 269.64 lakh crore.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices slumped 175 points and 110 points, respectively.

The market breadth was negative with 1,451 shares ending higher against 1956 stocks falling in the red. 124 shares were unchanged.