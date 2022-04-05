Share Market LIVE: Sensex open flat, Nifty holds 18k; HDFC, HDFC Bank top losers

Good morning!

It turned out to be a marvelous Monday for investors on Dalal Street as the BSE Sensex zoomed over 1,300 points 935.72 points to reclaim 60k mark, boosted by intense buying in banking and financial stocks after the announcement of merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank.

The 30-share BSE index closed 1,335.05 points or 2.25 per cent higher at 60,611.74. Likewise, the NSE Nifty jumped 382.95 points or 2.17 per cent to end at 18,053.40.

What's next? Here are the latest updates!

9:16 am: Market opening

Equity benchmark Sensex opened flat at 60,607. Likewise, Nifty was also trading 19 points higher at 18,072.

NTPC was the top gainer on Sensex, followed by M&M, Sun Pharma, Power Grid and TCS.

HDFC and HDFC Bank were the top losers.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,152.21 crore on April 4, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 1,675.01 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street's main indexes rose on Monday, boosted by megacap tech and growth stocks and a surge in Twitter after Elon Musk revealed his stake in the company, amid cautionary signals in the bond market and talk of more sanctions against Russia over Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.61 points, or 0.3 percent, to 34,921.88, the S&P 500 gained 36.78 points, or 0.81 percent, at 4,582.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 271.05 points, or 1.9 percent, at 14,532.55.

Asian Markets were trading mixed in the morning session on Tuesday with Straits Times gained 0.6 percent, while Nikkei and Kospi down marginally.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 93 points higher at 18,185.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Sensex surged over 1,300 points to reclaim the 60,000-level on Monday, led by intense buying in banking and financial stocks after the announcement of the merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank.

Strong global cues and receding crude oil prices also propped up the domestic equity markets, according to traders.

In the biggest merger in corporate history, India's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd will merge with the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank to create a banking behemoth.

Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank rallied nearly 10 per cent as investors lapped up the merger deal. Sensex closed 1,335.05 points or 2.25 per cent higher at 60,611.74 and Nifty jumped 382.95 points or 2.17 per cent to close at 18,053.40.