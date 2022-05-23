Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 190 points, Nifty crosses 16,300; Maruti, M&M top gainers

The Indian market opened higher today amid mixed global cues. Sensex rose 190 points to 54,516 and Nifty gained 61 points to 16,327.

Earlier, SGX Nifty was trading 15 points lower at 16,243, indicating a flat start to the new trading week.

On Friday, the 30-stock Sensex ended 1,534.16 points higher at 54,326.39. Nifty zoomed 456.75 points to 16,266.15.

All Sensex stocks ended in the green.

Dr. Reddy's Labs, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, and HDFC were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 8.10 per cent.

Here's a look at the live update of the market action today.

9:47 am : Paytm stock falls 4% post Q4 earnings

Shares of Paytm (listed as One97 Communications) fell 4 per cent today after the fintech major's parent One 97 Communications reported a widening of consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. The large cap stock opened with a loss of 3.99 per cent at Rs 552.4 against the previous close of Rs 575.35 on BSE.

9:20 am: Top Sensex gainers

Maruti, M&M, NTPC, Titan, Asian Paints are top gainers rising up to 3.79 percent in early trade.

9:17 am: Market opens higher

Sensex rises 190 points to 54,516 and Nifty gains 61 points to 16,327.

8:40 am: US market

The S&P 500 finished the day up 0.57 points at 3,901.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from an early loss of 617 points to close 8.77 higher, or less than 0.1%, at 31,261.90. The Nasdaq composite trimmed a big loss to finish 33.88 points lower, or 0.3%, at 11,354.62.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat to negative note today as SGX Nifty was trading 15 points lower at 16,243. The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Sensex ended 1,534.16 points higher to end at 54,326.39. Nifty zoomed 456.75 points to 16,266.15. All Sensex stocks ended in the green.