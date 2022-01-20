Share Market LIVE: Sensex slips 100 pts, Nifty below 17,900; IT top drag

The Indian market ended lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 656 points lower at 60,098 and Nifty fell 174 points to 17,938.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

9:18 am: Market opening

Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 119.8 points lower at 59,978.95, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 31 points to 17,907.50.

Infosys was the top loser in the Sensex pack, declining over 2 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, HCL Tech, RIL, Wipro and Dr Reddy.

Power Grid and UltraTech Cement were among the top Sensex gainers.

9:10 am: Market at Pre-open

The benchmark indices were trading lower in the pre-open session. Sensex was trading 84 points lower at 60,014.43 and Nifty was down 17 points at 17,921.

8:55 am: Pre-Market Comment by Mohit Nigam Head - PMS, HEM Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to start their day in the red as trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 76 points. Asia-Pacific Markets were mixed on Thursday, impacted by China's cut in its key lending rates.

US markets impacted by a diverse set of corporate earnings and investors' concern about higher US Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy, main indices ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirming it was in a correction, closed 10% below its record closing level.

Traders and investors may remain worried as a top WHO official said that it is not possible to end the COVID-19 virus as such viruses never go away and end up becoming part of the ecosystem, but asserted that it is possible to end this year the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 with a collaborative approach to fix inherent inequities in the system.

Hindustan Unilever, Biocon, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Havells India, Persistent Systems, PNB Housing Finance, Agro Tech Foods, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, Sasken Technologies, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Vimta Labs, VST Industries and some others are going to announce their quarterly numbers on January 20 which might add volatility in the market.

On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 18,300 followed by 18,500 and on the downside 17,700 followed by 17,300 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 38,500 and 37,500 respectively.



8:45 am: Global Markets

Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirming it was in a correction, after a diverse set of corporate earnings and as investors continued to worry about higher U.S. Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 44.35 points lower at 4,532.76, the Nasdaq Composite declined 166.64 points to 14,340.26 and the Dow Jones dropped 339.82 points to 35,028.65.

In Asia, Nikkei Weighted index was up 0.46 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 1.75 per cent higher. Shanghai Composite was down 0.23 per cent.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,704.77 crore on January 19, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 195.07 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Rupee snaps 3-day losing streak

The rupee snapped its 3-day losing streak to settle 14 paise higher at 74.44 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, tracking positive regional peers, even as the domestic equity market settled with significant losses.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 74.70 a dollar, registering a decline of 12 paise from the last close. During the day, it pared losses and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.32.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was down 54 points to 17,919 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

The Indian market ended lower for the second consecutive session on Wednesday amid weak global cues. Sensex closed 656 points lower at 60,098 and Nifty fell 174 points to 17,938. Infosys, Asian Paints, HUL, Nestle India and Bajaj Finance were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.77%.

SBI, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.83% . BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 87 points and rose 8 points, respectively.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended lower. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 274.77 lakh crore.