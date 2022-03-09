Share Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 1,400 points, Nifty above 16,400; Bajaj Finance jumps 5%

Good afternoon!

On Tuesday, the Indian equity market snapped four sessions of losing streak amid mixed global cues. Sensex ended 581 points higher at 53,424 and Nifty jumped 150 points to 16,013.

What's next? Here's a look at the latest updates of the market today!

3:19 PM: RIL stock rises over 5%

Shares of Reliance Industries climbed 5.81% to Rs 2,366 against the previous close of Rs 2,236.70 on BSE. RIL stock opened with a gain of 2.01% at Rs 2249 against the previous close of Rs 2236.

3:11 pm: Zydus Lifesciences rises over 5%

Zydus Lifesciences shares gained more than 5 percent intraday on March 9 after its US subsidiary Sentynl Therapeutics Inc acquired global rights for development and commercialisation of BridgeBio Pharma's Nulibry drug. The stock gained

5.57% to Rs 363 against the previous close of Rs 343.85 on BSE.

2:53 pm: Market extends gains

Sensex zooms 1,429 points to 54,863 and Nifty climbs 392 points to 16,406. Stocks are rising after exit polls suggested BJP is coming back to power in Uttar Pradesh.

2:40 pm: Market check

The benchmark indices were trading sharply higher in the afternoon today. Sensex zoomed over 1200 points and Nifty also jumped over 350 points to 16,363.

Bajaj Finance and Reliance Industries were the top gainers on Sensex.

1:50 pm: Exit Polls signal BJP victory in UP

Yogi Adityanath-led BJP is likely to win a second term in the state by a landslide, five exit polls showed. The sum of exit polls by India Today-Axis My India, C-Voter, Today's Chanakya, Jan ki Baat and Veto pointed to 260 seats for the BJP and its allies. The contest was for 403 seats - the majority mark being 202. The Samajwadi Party is projected to come in second with 126 seats

1:35 pm: Volatility subsides

NSE VIX, the measure of volatility in Indian markets, falls 2.41% to 27.89 in afternoon session.

1:30 pm: Stocks swing into green

Market breadth is positive with 2,594 stocks rising against 670 falling on BSE. 103 shares are unchanged.

1:10 pm: Top Sensex gainers are M&M, RIL, Ultratech Cement, Bajaj FinServ and Tech Mahindra, rising up to 3.93%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 25 are trading in the green.

12:57 pm: Sensex zooms 1000 points

Sensex rises 999 points to 54,423 and Nifty up 270 points to 16,284.

12:52 pm: BSE market cap rises to Rs 247.50 lakh crore in afternoon session against the previous session's market cap of Rs 243.70 lakh crore.

12:38 pm: Market extends gains

Sensex zooms 840 points to 54264 and Nifty rose 225 points to 16238.

12:11 pm: Adani Ports stock climbs 3%

Adani Ports stock rises over 3% after the Adani Group's firm said it has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named HDC Bulk Terminal Limited. The subsidiary company was incorporated on March 7, 2022. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 709.5, rising 3.08% on BSE.

11:50 am: Titan's stock rises 2% as firm looks to buy wearables maker Noise

Shares of Titan Company rose nearly 2 per cent today after a report said that the firm was in talks to buy a majority stake in homegrown wearables maker Noise.

The gems and jewellery maker plans to boost its presence in the booming wearables market through the deal. Titan Company stock has gained after four days of consecutive fall. The large-cap share climbed 1.91 per cent to Rs 2,415 in early trade.

The stock trades higher than 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages. The share has gained 63 per cent in a year but lost 5.42 per cent since the beginning of this year. Total 0.16 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.78 crore on BSE. Market cap of the luxury goods firm stood at Rs 2.12 lakh crore.

11:30 am: Top gainers and top losers

Reliance and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers on Sensex, gaining over 3 per cent.

Power Grid and NTPC were among the top losers, declining over 2 per cent.

10:40 am: LIC IPO: SEBI gives nod to launch India’s biggest ever IPO

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has received market regulator SEBI’s approval for its much-awaited IPO (Initial Public Offering), according to sources.

The nod has come within 22 days of filing by the state-run insurer. LIC had in February filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI.

The government was expecting to garner Rs 63,000 crore by offloading a five per cent stake in the life insurance company to meet its curtailed disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal.

10:15 am: Crypto markets bounce back, majority top tokens in green

Cryptocurrency markets are trying to bounce back after crashing over the weekend. The global market cap rose by 2.72 per cent in the last 24 hours, and is at $1.77 trillion as of 8:00 AM IST on Wednesday (March 9), CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin rose by 2.02 per cent in the last 24 hours and is trading at $39,444. The ETH token also showed an uptrend. Ethereum went up by 2.85 per cent

The USDT Tether stable coin went down by 0.02 per cent, owing to the fact that people are clamouring to buy the stable coin in these times of extreme volatility.

Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/crypto/story/crypto-markets-bounce-back-majority-top-tokens-in-green-325255-2022-03-09

9:40 am: SpiceJet, IndiGo shares rise up to 8% as govt lifts ban on international flights

Shares of SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation rose up to 8% today after the government on Tuesday (March 8) decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger flights to/from India from March 27. InterGlobe Aviation shares gained 7.9% to Rs 1,726 against the previous close of Rs 1,600.05 on BSE.

The stock opened with a gain of 3.74% at Rs 1659.90 today. InterGlobe Aviation stock is trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages. The large-cap stock has gained 2% in the last one year (2021) but lost 14.58% in 2022. In a month, the stock is down 23.56%.

A total of 1.14 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.49 crore on BSE. The market cap of InterGlobe Aviation rose to Rs 65,911 crore.

Read: https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/company-stock/story/spicejet-indigo-shares-rise-up-to-8-on-resumption-of-international-flights-from-march-27-325254-2022-03-09

9:16 am: Market opening

Sensex opened over 200 points higher at 53,653 and Nifty jumped over 60 points to 16,078 amid mixed global cues.

Indus Ind Bank and Titan were the top gainers on Sensex, followed by Power Grid, Infosys and Dr Reddy.

Asian Paints was the top loser.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,142.60 crore on March 8, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 6,489.59 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Global updates

Major US stock indices ended lower in rocky trading on Tuesday, as investors weighed fast-paced developments around the crisis in Ukraine as the United States banned Russian oil and other energy imports over the invasion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.56 percent, to 32,632.64, the S&P 500 lost 30.39 points, or 0.72 percent, to 4,170.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.41 points, or 0.28 percent, to 12,795.55.

Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Wednesday morning trade, recovering partially from losses earlier in the week as investors continue to assess the potential economic ramifications of the ongoing war in Ukraine. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 1% while the Topix index advanced 1.15%.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower as SGX Nifty was trading 81 points higher at 16,023.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Indian equity market snapped four sessions of losing streak amid mixed global cues. Sensex ended 581 points higher at 53,424 and Nifty jumped 150 points to 16,013. Sun Pharma, TCS, NTPC, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.99 per cent.

Tata Steel, PowerGrid and Titan were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1.73%. Of the 30 Sensex stocks, 24 ended higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 322 points and 340 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, IT shares were the top gainers with the BSE IT index rising 821 points to 34,496.

Banking and capital goods shares also gained with their BSE indices rising 324 points and 312 points, respectively.

BSE pharma index too zoomed 443 points to 23,126. BSE oil and gas and metal indices lost 175 points and 423 points,respectively.