Share Market LIVE: Sensex zooms over 1100 pts, Nifty above 16k; Tata Steel jumps 3%

Equity benchmark Sensex dived over 1,500 points to hit an intraday low of 52,669.51 and Nifty also tanked over 400 points amid an extremely weak trend in the global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark settled 1,416.30 points lower at 52,792.23. The broader NSE Nifty tumbled 431 points to 15,809.40.

9:25 am: Sensex zooms over 1000 points, Nifty above 16k

9:16 am: Market opens

Sensex opened 722 points higher at 53,514.43 and Nifty jumped over 234 points to 16,043.80 amid mixed global cues.

Tata Steel was the top gainer, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and HUL.

8:40 am: Global updates

Wall Street ended lower after a volatile session on Thursday, with Cisco Systems slumping after giving a dismal outlook, while investors fretted about inflation and rising interest rates.

The S&P 500 declined 0.58% to end the session at 3,900.79 points. The Nasdaq declined 0.26% to 11,388.50 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.75% to 31,253.13 points.

Asian shares jumped in early trade on Friday after China cut a key lending benchmark to support a slowing economy, but a gauge of global equities remained set for its longest weekly losing streak on record amid investor worries about sluggish growth.

China cut its five-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 15 basis points on Friday morning, a sharper cut than had been expected, as authorities seek to cushion an economic slowdown, though it left the one-year LPR unchanged. The five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan quickly built on early gains after the cut, and was last up 1.4%.

8:35 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note today as SGX Nifty was trading 218 points lower at 16,002.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:20 am: Market on Thursday

Persistent foreign fund outflows and a spurt in crude oil prices also dampened sentiment.

Parth Nyati, founder, Tradingo said, “Global inflation has become the biggest spoilsport and has derailed the economic growth recovery globally. The post-pandemic inflation which was once believed to be transient has now become an entrenched one.”

“This has created a huge sell-off and meltdown in the majority of the stock markets globally. India's WPI inflation jumped to a 17-year high, this will force RBI to further hike interest rates. All these factors have collectively led to over a 2 per cent fall in Nifty and Sensex. However, we believe that investors must be greedy when others are fearful and use this opportunity to lap up quality shares with good growth prospects and reasonable valuations,” Nyati added.