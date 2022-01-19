Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for Sensex, Nifty

The Indian market ended lower on Tuesday. Sensex closed 554 points lower at 60,754 and Nifty fell 195 points to 18,113.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

9:10 am: Market at Pre-open

The benchmark indices were trading higher in the pre-open session. Sensex was trading 90.7 points higher at 60,845.5 and Nifty was up 16 points at 18,129.20.

8:55 am: Pre-Market Comment from Mohit Nigam Head - PMS, Hem securities

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mostly lower while wall street's indexes fell sharply on Tuesday as tech shares continued seeing selling pressure as U.S. Treasury yields rose to milestones. Close to confirming a 10% correction for the first time since early 2021, the Nasdaq dropped most among major indexes.

Indian equity benchmarks failed to hold intra-day recovery and closed at day's low on Tuesday tracking deep losses in basic materials, realty and telecom stocks amid widespread selling pressure in global markets.

Markets may witness volatile session as Bajaj Auto, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, JSW Energy, Aptech, CCL Products (India), Ceat, JSW Ispat Special Products, Mastek, Nelco, Saregama India, Tata Communications, Tata Investment Corporation, Tejas Networks, Trident Texofab and some others will release quarterly earnings on January 19.

On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 18,300 followed by 18,450 and on the downside 18,000 followed by 17,700 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 38,500 and 37,900 respectively.

8:45 am: Global Markets

Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply on Tuesday as weak results from Goldman Sachs weighed on financial stocks and tech shares continued their sell-off to start the year as U.S. Treasury yields rose to milestones.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 85.7 points lower at 4,662.85, the Nasdaq Composite declined 386.8 points to 14,506.90 and the Dow Jones dropped 543.34 points to 35,368.47.

In Asia, Nikkei Weighted index was down 1.81 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.35 per cent higher. Shanghai Composite was down 0.16 per cent.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,254.95 crore on January 18, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 220.2 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Rupee slumps 33 paise

Continuing its fall for the third consecutive session, the rupee on Tuesday slumped 33 paise to close at 74.58 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar as strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices continue to weigh on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said muted domestic equities and dollar buying by banks on behalf of importers also dragged the local unit down.



8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was down 68.5 points to 18,105 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

The Indian market ended lower on Tuesday. Sensex closed 554 points lower at 60,754 and Nifty fell 195 points to 18,113. Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 4.05%.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 1.83% today.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices crashed 574 points and 597 points, respectively.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 23 ended in the red. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 276.24 lakh crore.