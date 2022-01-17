Share Market Live Updates: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 18,250; HCL Tech tanks 5%

Bulls strengthened their hold on Dalal Street with the benchmark equity indices extending their gains for the fourth straight week. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 2.47 per cent, or 1,478 points, to 61,223 on January 14 from around 59,745 levels on January 7. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty index advanced 2.49 per cent, or 443 points, to 18,255 during the same period.

9:35 am: HCL Tech shares tank 6%

HCL Technologies on Friday reported a 13.6% year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,442 crore for the quarter ending 31 December 2021. The IT major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,969 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company added that PAT for Q3FY21 was higher by $59.4 million (Rs 438 crore) due to reversal of a prior years’ tax provision due to a change in the method of calculating a tax deduction, basis evaluation of judicial rulings.

Excluding this, PAT for Q3 FY22 is down 4.7% YoY in dollar terms (down 2.9% YoY in INR terms), the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue rose 15.7% YoY to Rs 22,331 crore in the said quarter as against Rs 19,302 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Sequentially, the revenue rose 8.1% and net profits grew 5.4%. The EBITDA margin stood at 23.4% and the EBIT margin at 19.0%, the company said.

9:16 am: Market opening

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 68 points higher at 61,291.20, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 17 points to 18,273.10.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Maruti, SBI, Infosys, Power Grid and Bajaj Finserv.

HCL Tech and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Sensex losers.

9:10 am: M-cap of 8 of top-10 cos jumps over 2.34 lakh cr; RIL, Infosys, TCS top gainers

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of eight of the top 10 most-valued companies jumped to Rs 2,34,161.58 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the lead gainers.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,478.38 points or 2.47 per cent last week. The m-cap of RIL zoomed Rs 69,503.71 crore to reach Rs 17,17,265.94 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys surged Rs 48,385.63 crore to Rs 8,10,927.25 crore. TCS added Rs 42,317.15 crore, taking its m-cap to Rs 14,68,245.97 crore. HDFC's market valuation zoomed Rs 21,125.41 crore to Rs 4,91,426.13 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 18,650.77 crore to reach Rs 5,69,511.37 crore.

9:05 am: Market at Pre-open

The benchmark indices were trading flat in the pre-open session. Sensex was trading 15 points lower at 61,207.6 and Nifty was down 23 points at 18,232.35.

8:45 am: Global Markets

The Dow closed lower on Friday with a big drag from financial stocks as investors were disappointed by fourth quarter results from big U.S. banks, which cast a shadow over the earnings season kick-off.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 3.82 points higher at 4,662.85, the Nasdaq Composite added 86.9 points to 14,893.75 and the Dow Jones declined 201.8 points to 35,911.81.

In Asia, Nikkei Weighted index was up 0.69 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.57 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite was up 0.27 per cent.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,598.20 crore on January 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 371.41 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Rupee fell 25 paise

The rupee on Friday slumped 25 paise to close at 74.15 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar, as muted domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was down 22.75 points to 18,213.20 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Sensex closed 12 points lower at 61,223 and Nifty fell 2 points to 18,255.

Asian Paints, Axis Bank and HUL shares were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.66% on BSE. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 58 points and 153 points, respectively.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 278.49 lakh crore against Rs 278.14 lakh crore in the previous session. Of 30 Sensex shares, 18 ended in the red.