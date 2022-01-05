Share Market Live Updates: Sensex reclaims 60k mark, Nifty around 17,850; Bajaj twins top gainers

Benchmark indices extended gains in the second trading session of 2022 today. Sensex ended 672 points higher at 59,855 and Nifty climbed 179 points to 17,805.

Here are all the live updates from Dalal Street!

10:45 am: Bajaj Finance shares zoom 3%

Shares of Bajaj Finance were trading 3% higher in the early trade after the company said new loans climbed 23.3% on a year-on-year (y-oy) basis. The large-cap stock was the top Sensex gainer. It rose 3.5% to Rs 7,599 against the previous close of Rs 7,342.75 on BSE.

The company's deposits rose 26.3% to Rs 30,000 crore as of 31 December 2021 compared to Rs 23,777 crore as of 31 December 2020.

10:15 am: Sensex reclaims 60k mark

Sensex jumped over 100 points to reclaim the 60,000 mark today and Nifty was trading 33 points higher at 17,839.

Bajaj twins were the top gainers on Sensex, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

9:40 am: Shares of IT companies trade lower

Shares of IT companies were trading sharply lower in the early morning trade today. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys were trading 1 per cent lower on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

9:16 am: Market opening

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 14 points lower at 59,841.45, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 17 points to 17,787.35.

HCL Tech was the top loser in the Sensex pack, declining over 1 per cent, followed by Infosys, TCS, IndusInd Bank and Wipro.

Bajaj Finance and Dr Reddy were among the top Sensex gainers.

9:10 am: Market at Pre-open

The benchmark indices were trading flat in the pre-open session. Sensex was trading 24 points at 59,880.04 and Nifty was up 17 points at 17,822.5.

8:55 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a marginally lower note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. The American Market ended negative while the European market closed positive on the previous trading day. Asian markets are trading mixed as investors took note of data that showed Chinese factory activity growth accelerated in December.

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) in its latest data has shown that the unemployment rate in the country touched a four-month high of 7.91 percent in December 2021. The unemployment rate had stood at 7 percent in November, the highest since August which was at 8.3 percent. But markets soon gained traction, taking support from government data showing that India’s exports surged 37 percent on an annual basis to $37.29 billion in December 2021.

Some optimism also came with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s statement that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be a short-term disruption on businesses, adding that supply chains and industrial activities will continue at full speed.

Momentum on the upside picked up as it sustained above levels of 17,500. Forming a sizable bullish candle, the Nifty ended above 17,800. On technical front, Nifty's immediate support and resistance can be 17,500 and 18,000 respectively. While for Bank Nifty 36,300 and 37,300 may act as immediate support and resistance.



8:45 am: Global Markets

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted closing record highs for the second straight trading day of the year.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 3.17 points lower at 4,793.39, the Nasdaq Composite declined 209.5 points to 15,623.25 and the Dow Jones rose 213 points to 36,798.53.

In Asia, Nikkei Weighted index was down 0.04 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.6 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite was down 0.3 per cent too.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,273.86 crore on January 4, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 532.97 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Rupee fell 29 paise

The rupee fell 29 paise to close at 74.57 against the US dollar, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.49 and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.46 and a low of 74.61 against the US dollar.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was down 31.5 points to 17,813.20 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Sensex ended 672 points higher at 59,855 and Nifty climbed 179 points to 17,805.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 ended in the green. Market cap of BSE listed firms rose to Rs 271.40 lakh crore.

NTPC, SBI and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers , rising up to 5.56%. Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement, Dr Reddy's Labs and Infosys were the only Sensex losers falling up to 1.21%.