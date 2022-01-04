Share Market Live Updates: Sensex zooms over 300 points, Nifty above 17,700; NTPC gains 4%

Benchmark indices staged a stellar rally in the first trading session of 2022. Sensex ended 929 points higher at 59,183 and Nifty rallied 271 points to 17,625.



10:10 am: Sensex zooms over 300 points, Nifty above 17,700

Benchmark indices were trading sharply higher. The 30-share BSE index rose 336 points to 59,519.37, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 85 points at 17,711.05.



9:50 am: Marico shares tank 3%

Shares of Marico declined 3 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 498.20 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The FMCG player clocked double-digit revenue growth for the quarter ended December. Consumption was seen slowing in the entire sector with inflation affecting disposable incomes.

9:35 am: Shares of Tata Motors trade lower

Shares of Tata Motors were trading 1 per cent lower after CLSA lowered its rating on the Tata Group auto firm to 'sell' from 'buy' and reduced its target price.

The firm's domestic passenger vehicle business is overvalued while JLR lags in electrification. The brokerage has reduced its target price to Rs 408 against the earlier Rs 450.

9:16 am: Market opening

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid firm global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 186 points higher at 59,369.27, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 38 points to 17,663.90

NTPC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, M&M and Bajaj Finserv.

HDFC Bank and HCL Tech were among the top Sensex losers.

9:10 am: Market at Pre-open

The benchmark indices were trading higher in the pre-open session. Sensex was trading 160 points at 59,343.79 and Nifty was up 55 points at 17,681.40.

8:50 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. American and European Market ended positive on the previous trading day.

Healthy buying in the banking and financial pack even as investors remained cautious over the spike in Omicron cases. Sentiments got a boost as the Finance Ministry said GST revenue collected in December 2021 was over Rs 1.29 lakh crore, 13 per cent higher than the same month last year.

On the sectoral front, aviation industry stocks were in watch as aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price has been hiked by Rs 2,039.63 per kilolitre, or 2.75 per cent, to Rs 76,062.04 per kl in the national capital. Merchandise exports have crossed $300 billion in this fiscal so far and have achieved the highest ever exports in Q3 at $103 billion and the government said that we are Well on target and may exceed the target of $400 billion in exports this fiscal.

On the technical front, Nifty managed to sustain above 17,600 levels. Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17,400 and 18,000 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 36,000 and 37,000 respectively.



8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 902.64 crore on January 3, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 803.11 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was up 5 points to 17,687.50 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Global Markets

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average posted closing record highs on the first trading day of the year on Monday.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 30.38 points higher at 4,796.5, the Nasdaq Composite added 187.83 points to 15,832.80 and the Dow Jones rose 246.7 points to 36,585.06.

In Asia, Nikkei Weighted index was up 1.5 per cent and Hang Seng added 0.3 per cent. Shanghai Composite and Kospi were down 0.1 per cent each.

8:10 am: Market on Monday

Benchmark indices staged a stellar rally in the first trading session of 2022, led by gains in banking and auto stocks amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Sensex ended 929 points higher at 59,183 and Nifty rallied 271 points to 17,625.

Bajaj Finance was the top Sensex gainer, rising 3.50 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank. Dr Reddy's, M&M, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India were the only Sensex losers falling up to 1.13%.