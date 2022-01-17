Share Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Nifty, Sensex

Bulls strengthened their hold on Dalal Street with the benchmark equity indices extending their gains for the fourth straight week. The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 2.47 per cent, or 1,478 points, to 61,223 on January 14 from around 59,745 levels on January 7. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty index advanced 2.49 per cent, or 443 points, to 18,255 during the same period.

8:45 am: Global Markets

The Dow closed lower on Friday with a big drag from financial stocks as investors were disappointed by fourth quarter results from big U.S. banks, which cast a shadow over the earnings season kick-off.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended 3.82 points higher at 4,662.85, the Nasdaq Composite added 86.9 points to 14,893.75 and the Dow Jones declined 201.8 points to 35,911.81.

In Asia, Nikkei Weighted index was up 0.69 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.57 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite was up 0.27 per cent.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,598.20 crore on January 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 371.41 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Rupee fell 25 paise

The rupee on Friday slumped 25 paise to close at 74.15 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar, as muted domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was down 22.75 points to 18,213.20 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

Sensex closed 12 points lower at 61,223 and Nifty fell 2 points to 18,255.

Asian Paints, Axis Bank and HUL shares were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.66% on BSE. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 58 points and 153 points, respectively.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 278.49 lakh crore against Rs 278.14 lakh crore in the previous session. Of 30 Sensex shares, 18 ended in the red.