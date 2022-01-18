Share Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for Sensex, Nifty

The Indian market ended marginally higher on Monday amid mixed global cues. Sensex closed 85 points higher at 61,308 and Nifty gained 52 points to 18,308.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

8:55 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open flat as trends on SGX Nifty with a loss of 4 points indicate a cautious opening. Driven by positive global cues and buying interest in some Auto & Metal stocks, the market closed at three months high amid volatility on Monday, forming a bullish candle on the daily charts.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading mostly higher on Tuesday while US markets remained shut for a public holiday of Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Global investors remained their attention on the prospect of US Interest rate hikes in the next few months. The market might be volatile as Bajaj Finance, L&T Technology Services, ICICI Securities, Den Networks, EKI Energy Services, Just Dial, Jyoti Structures, Network18 Media & Investments, Shakti Pumps (India), TV18 Broadcast and some others will release quarterly earnings on January 18.

On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 18,340 followed by 18,380 and on the downside 18,250 followed by 18,190 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 38,500 and 38,140 respectively.

8:45 am: Global Markets

The US markets were closed for a public holiday. In Asia, Nikkei Weighted index was up 0.85 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.58 per cent higher. Shanghai Composite was up 0.93 per cent too.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 855.47 crore on January 17, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 115.31 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Rupee fell 9 paise

Declining for the second straight session, the rupee on Monday fell 9 paise to close at 74.24 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar as muted domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 74.18 against the American currency and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.16 and a low of 74.36 during the session.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was down 4.65 points to 18,335.20 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

The Indian market ended marginally higher on Monday amid mixed global cues. Sensex closed 85 points higher at 61,308 and Nifty gained 52 points to 18,308.

UltraTech Cement, M&M, Maruti, Tata Steel, TCS and L&T were the top Sensex gainers.

HCL Tech, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.89% on BSE. BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 58 points and 153 points, respectively.