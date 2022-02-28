Share market updates: Asian markets mixed amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

Asian markets were trading mix amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday in response to what he called "aggressive statements" by leading NATO powers.



Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 20 points to 26,496.82. Hang Seng Index declined 0.84 per cent or 192 points, to 22,574.82. The Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 16 points to 3,434.53. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 47 points to 7,320.80.



The Dow on Friday registered its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2020 with the market rebounding for a second day from the sharp selloff leading up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 834.92 points, or 2.51 per cent, to 34,058.75, the S&P 500 gained 95.95 points, or 2.24 per cent, to 4,384.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 221.04 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 13,694.62.



Crude oil jumped while the rouble plunged nearly 30 per cent to a fresh record low on Monday after Western nations imposed new sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.



The ramp-up in tensions heightened fears that oil supplies from the world's second-largest producer could be disrupted, sending Brent crude futures up $4.21 or 4.3 per cent at $102.14. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $4.58 or 5.0 per cent at $96.17 a barrel.



The Indian equity market staged a strong rebound on Friday, erasing half of the losses from the previous session. Global market sentiment turned positive after US and the Western powers imposed harsher sanctions on Russia post its invasion of Ukraine.



Sensex ended 1,328 points higher at 55,858 and Nifty rose 410 points to 16,258. The 30-stock index had plunged 2,702 points on Thursday when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies