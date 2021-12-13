Share Market Updates: Sensex below 58,500, Nifty near 17,400; Bajaj twins top losers

Benchmark indices were trading lower in afternoon session today, led by losses in Bajaj twins, RIL, FMCG and media stocks. Sensex fell 298 points to 58,488.27 and Nifty was trading 63 points lower at 17,448.

Bajaj twins were the top Sensex losers, falling 2 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, M&M, Nestle India and Bharti Airtel.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 19 were trading lower. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices fell 48 points and rose 162 points, respectively.

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 354.6 points or 0.60 per cent higher at 59,141.34, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 107 points or 0.61 per cent to 17,618.30.

Meanwhile, Tega Industries made a stellar debut on bourses on Monday with a premium of over 66 per cent. The scrip listed at Rs 760 on the BSE against the issue price of Rs 453. On the other hand, it got list at Rs 753 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Benchmark indices ended marginally lower on Friday, led by losses in HDFC twins, Infosys and Kotak Bank amid negative global cues.

Sensex ended 20.46 points lower at 58,786.67 and Nifty slipped 5.55 points to 17,511.30. Titan was the top Sensex loser, shedding 1.39 per cent, followed by HDFC, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,092.40 crore on December 10, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 386.63 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.