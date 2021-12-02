Share Market Updates: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty above 17,200; M&M, HDFC top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 145 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 57,829.49, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 42 points or 0.24 per cent to 17,208.95.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, Titan, Power Grid, Asian Paints and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, L&T and ICICI Bank were the top losers.

Indian market closed higher on Wednesday, backed by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a positive trend in global markets. Sensex ended 619.92 points higher at 57,684.79 and Nifty surged 183.70 points to 17,166.90.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, rising nearly 6 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,765.84 crore on December 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,467.02 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.