Share Market Updates: Sensex gains 200 points, Nifty above 17,450; L&T, Infosys top gainers

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 238.5 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 58,699.87, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 56.5 points or 0.32 per cent to 17,458.15.

L&T was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, Axis Bank, NTPC, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, Nestle India and Sun Pharma were the top losers.

On Thursday, Indian market closed higher for the second consecutive session tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and TCS amid largely negative cues from global peers.

Sensex ended 776.50 points or 1.35 per cent higher at 58,461.29 and Nifty surged 234.75 points or 1.37 per cent to 17,401.65.

HDFC was the top Sensex gainer climbing 3.92 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 909.71 crore on December 2, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1372.65 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.