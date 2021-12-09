Share Market Updates: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty holds 17,500; Vodafone Idea jumps 15%

Benchmark indices were trading flat in afternoon session today. Sensex rose 140 points to 58,789.99 and Nifty was trading 41 points higher at 17,510.95.

L&T, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, ITC and Bajaj Finance were among the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2 per cent in afternoon trade.

Titan and HDFC Bank were the only Sensex losers.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 11 were trading higher.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 119 points and 262 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, the initial public offer (IPO) of digital mapping company MapmyIndia opened today. Shares in the IPO are available in a price band of Rs 1,000-1,033. The issue through which the firm plans to collect Rs 1,039.6 crore will close on December 13.

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 202 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 58,851.78, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 57 points or 0.33 per cent to 17,527.20.

Indian market closed higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, backed by gains in banking, auto and IT shares amid positive global cues. Sensex ended 1,016 points higher at 58,649 and Nifty surged 293 points to 17,469.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 579.27 crore on December 8, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,735.50 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.