Share Market Updates: Sensex gains over 200 points, Nifty above 17,000; Tech Mahindra jumps 3%

Benchmark indices were trading higher in the afternoon session today, led by gains in power, IT and banking stocks. Sensex jumped over 247 points to 57,371.74 and Nifty was trading 63 points higher at 17,067.25.

Tech Mahindra was the top Sensex gainer, advancing over 3 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were among the Sensex losers.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 25 were trading higher.

Meanwhile, the shares of RBL Bank crashed 23 per cent to hit a 52-week low of Rs 132.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the sudden exit of long-standing MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja, and the induction of RBI-appointed Yogesh Dayal as an additional director on the bank's board.

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply lower amid mixed global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 465.35 points or 0.81 per cent lower at 56,658.96, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 128.40 points or 0.76 per cent to 16,875.35.

Benchmark indices snapped a three-day gaining streak on Friday as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh imposed night curfew amid rising cases of Omicron in the country.

After a choppy session, Sensex ended 190.97 points lower at 57,124 and Nifty declined 68.85 points to 17,003.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 715 crore on December 24, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 43.24 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.