Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid mixed global cues; ITC, M&M gain 1%

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 45 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 58,071.89, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 25.5 points or 0.15 per cent to 17,299.40.

ITC and M&M were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by Power Grid, NTPC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and L&T.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance and Dr Reddy's were the only losers.

Benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday, weighed by losses in auto and consumer durables shares amid a negative trend in global markets.

Sensex fell 166 points to end at 58,117 and Nifty fell 43 points to 17,324. ITC was the top Sensex loser, falling 2.73 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and RIL.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 763.18 crore on December 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 425.43 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.