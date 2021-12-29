Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; Tata Steel, ITC top drags

Benchmark indices were trading flat in the afternoon session today. Sensex declined over 40 points to 57,854.76 and Nifty was trading 20 points lower at 17,213.05.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex gainer, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Dr Reddy, Sun Pharma, Titan, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

Tata Steel and ITC were among the Sensex losers.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 18 were trading lower.

Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 136 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 57761.15, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 39.5 points or 0.23 per cent to 17193.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 207.31 crore on December 28, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 567.47 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

The Indian rupee was trading in a narrow range in morning trade on December 29 as muted domestic equities and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

There are two divergent trends in the governments' and market's response to the Omicron variant, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Governments, globally, are responding with caution and imposing some restrictions. In India too Maharashtra and Delhi have imposed some restrictions in the context of rising cases. But the markets have responded to the Omicron variant assuming that this marks the last phase of the pandemic," he said.

He further said, "a strong positive for the market is that FIIs have turned buyers. This augurs well for financials, particularly leading banking stocks whose valuations are attractive now. Rising crude is a macro headwind." Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading with losses in mid-session deals.