Share Market updates: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty ends above 16,550; HUL, Tata Steel, SBI top gainers

The over one-month-long election season will come to an end today as the results for Assembly elections held in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa -- will be declared.

While the political parties will eagerly await the results for all five states, the market and the country will closely watch the results of the politically-important state of Uttar Pradesh which sends the highest number of MPs (80) to the Parliament.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices ended trading sharply higher amid gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and HDFC twins as investors looked at diplomatic efforts to end Russia's attack on Ukraine.



The 30-share BSE Sensex opened in the green and further jumped 1,469.64 points or 2.75 per cent to 54,893.73 during the day. It finally settled at 54,647.33, higher by 1,223.24 points or 2.29 per cent.

3:33 pm Market ends in the green

Sensex zooms 817 points to 55,464 and Nifty ends 249 points higher at 16,594.

2:56 pm: Brent crude cools off from Wednesday's highs

Brent crude oil prices trading at $115 per barrel, up 3.72%. However, it has cooled off by 13.2%, its biggest daily decline in two years.

2:36 pm: Sensex rises 786 points to 55443 and Nifty gains 252 points to 16,598.

2:24 PM: MARKET UPDATE

Sensex gains 453 points to 55,101 and Nifty rises 155 points to 16,500.

2:17 pm: Banking leads sectoral gainers

On the sectoral front, banking shares are the top gainers with the BSE bankex rising 620 points to 39,341.

Consumer durables and capital goods shares also gained with their BSE indices rising 553 points and 248 points, respectively.

BSE auto index too zoomed 349 points to 22,788.

1:50 pm: Expert quote

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart said, "Indian market witnessed a strong recovery after a brutal fall thanks to some positive news flows on the Russia-Ukraine standoff that to rally in global equity markets and cool off in commodity prices. The outcome of state election results is also acting as a tailwind for the Indian equity market. However, it has the impact of only one day and the main focus of the market will remain on the Russia-Ukraine issue because there are still uncertainties.

US inflations numbers will be announced today which is likely to come at a five-decade high and it will act as a critical factor in the upcoming US Fed meeting. Markets are likely to remain volatile till the Fed meeting.

Technically, Nifty witnessed a smart pullback from the 15700 level however 16800-17000 is a critical supply area that Nifty has to take out for any trend reversal otherwise there is a risk of sell-off after this pullback.

On the downside, 16500-16400 is an immediate support zone while 16000/15500 is the next critical support level. If Nifty manages to take out the 17000 level then the bulls will be back in the game where 17300/17500 are the next resistance levels.

Short-term traders should watch market behavior in the 16800-17000 zone then trade accordingly while long-term investors should continue to accumulate good quality stocks. Our top preferred sectors are capital goods, infrastructure, real estate, and financials however rising commodity prices are a major challenge in the near term.

IT stocks may continue to do well after a recent correction while some private banks like HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, and ICICI Bank are looking attractive after a recent fall."

1:14 pm: Broader market in green

Market breadth is positive with 2,657 shares rising against 632 falling on BSE. 98 shares are unchanged.

1:10 pm: Crypto markets slow down after yesterday's rally

Cryptocurrency markets have slowed down after spiking yesterday because US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen's comments on the executive order leaked prematurely. The rally has now slowed down and it is reflecting on the top tokens. The global market cap fell down by 0.47 per cent in the last 24 hours, and is at $1.80 trillion as of 9:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed. READ MORE

12: 59 pm: Top Sensex gainers are IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, HUL and SBI rising up to 4.89%.

12:54 pm: Market cap rises amid broad-based rally

BSE market cap rises to Rs 252.81 lakh crore in the afternoon session.

12:45 pm: L&T Construction receives three new contracts, including speciality hospital

The construction arm of Larsen & Toubro has secured various orders for its businesses in Transportation Infrastructure and Buildings& Factories components.

The Railways SBU has secured an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) order of IRCON International LTD. The project is part of the Central Government's 'Mission Electrification' initiative aimed to electrify the entire Indian Railway network to reduce carbon footprint as well as expenditure on diesel.

12:41 PM: MARKET UPDATE

Sensex gains 1,100 points to 55,752 and Nifty rises 326 points to 16,671.

12:00 pm: Bharti Airtel shares rise 2% as telco to buy stake in Avaada CleanTN Project

Shares of Bharti Airtel rose over 2% today after the telco said it has inked a pact to buy a 9 percent equity stake in Avaada CleanTN Project, a special purpose vehicle. This SPV is formed for owning and operating the captive power plant.

The large cap stock touched an intraday high of Rs 707.03, rising 2.29% against the previous close of Rs 691.45 on BSE. The stock opened with a gain of 2% at Rs 705.30 today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.84 lakh crore on BSE.

Total 0.60 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.19 crore on BSE. Bharti Airtel stock trades higher than 5 day, 20 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

11:40 am: Kalpataru Power shares on a roll

Shares of Kalpataru Power Transmission jumped 7 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 403.70 on BSE after the company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for Power Transmission and Distribution project in international market.

The stock opened 7 per cent higher at Rs 403.70 against the previous close of Rs 377.50. With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 5800 crore, the shares stand higher than 5 day and 50 day moving averages but lower than 20 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

"The LoI is for a prestigious project involving design, engineering, supply and construction of HVDC power transmission line of 700 kms. The estimated value of the project stands at Rs.3,276 Crores (USD 431 Million). The LoI is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions. The project will start immediately with design and engineering activities in Phase 1," the company said.

11:20 am: Crypto markets slow down after yesterday's rally

Cryptocurrency markets have slowed down after spiking yesterday because US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen's comments on the executive order leaked prematurely. The rally has now slowed down and it is reflecting on the top tokens. The global market cap fell down by 0.47 per cent in the last 24 hours, and is at $1.80 trillion as of 9:30 AM IST, CoinMarketCap data showed.

Bitcoin rallied over 8 per cent yesterday. At 9.30 AM it is down by 0.99 per cent at 9:30 AM IST. The ETH token also showed an uptrend after Yellen's comments prematurely came out. Ethereum is down by 1.44 per cent after yesterday's rally.



10:45 am: Experts take

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The domestic market is also reacting positively to exit polls and in anticipation of in-line state election results. In the near term, the domestic market will trade as per the positive or negative surprise in the state election results and global trend."

AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trades said, "Even though state election results have no direct impact on stock markets, a clear mandate to the BJP in Uttar Pradesh would be perceived as a strong indication that 2024 Lok Sabha elections would also be a clear mandate in terms of the economic policy framework.

However, a defeat in a big state like UP for the BJP might slightly dent sentiment and make the 2024 elections a more open & indecisive contest leading to volatility."

10:40 am: Market check

After opening on a positive note, the BSE gauge went up and was trading at 56,011.47 points, registering a gain of 1364 points or 2.50 per cent

All the stocks were trading in the green except HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra.

10:30 am: BJP edges closer to halfway mark

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured 202 seats, which is the majority mark, in the state of Uttar Pradesh. As the counting continues, Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party has bagged 80 seats.

The BSP and the Congress are leading in 4 and 5 seats each, according to IndiaToday dashboard.

10:15 am: PNB Housing Finance shares jump 4% on nod to raise Rs 2,500 crore

Kicker: PNB Housing Finance stock touched an intraday high of Rs 437, rising 3.96 % against the previous close of Rs 420.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 7,150 crore.

Shares of PNB Housing Finance rose 4% today after the firm's board approved a proposal for raising funds up to an amount of Rs 2,500 crore by way of issue of equity shares on a rights issue basis. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 437, rising 3.96 % against previous close of Rs 420.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 7,150 crore on BSE. Total 0.26 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.10 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 8,837 crore on BSE. PNB Housing stock trades higher than 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

10:00 am: Global oil prices plunge most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

"We favor production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels," Ambassador Yousuf Al Otaiba said in a statement tweeted by the UAE Embassy in Washington.

9:30 am: RIL in focus

One of the listed entities of Future Group, Future Retail Ltd. (FRL), said in a late-night exchange filing that they have received termination notices from the Mukesh Ambani-owned conglomerate Reliance Group with regards to sub-leased properties.

Future Retail stated that it has received notices for 835 stores – 342 large format and 493 small-format stores. Its large format stores include Big Bazaar and Fashion @ Big Bazaar (fbb) while the small-format stores comprise Easy Day and Heritage stores.

“So far, notices have been received in respect of 342 large format stores [such as Big Bazaar, @ Big Bazaar (fbb)] and 493 small-format stores (such as Easy Day and Heritage stores) of the company," FRL said in the exchange filing.

9:16 am: Market opening

Sensex zoomed over 1200 points to 55,854.96 and Nifty also jumped over points to 16,757 ahead of election results.

Asian Paints and SBI were the top gainers on Sensex, followed by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and HUL.

Tata Steel was the only loser.

9:00 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Indian equity benchmarks are projected to follow suit and open higher, owing to generally favourable global markets and SGX Nifty inclinations. The escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as the harsh sanctions imposed by Western countries on Russia, may cause trepidation.

There were concerns about international energy supplies after US President Joe Biden placed a ban on Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal imports. Oil prices plummeted by more than 12% after Ukraine and Russia resumed diplomatic talks, and the United Arab Emirates stated it supports raising oil output to calm the markets.

The outcome of the Uttar Pradesh election will be widely watched by markets because it will set the tone for how the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party approaches and prepares for the general elections in 2024. The Indian rupee finished much stronger as a result of increased dumping of American currency by banks and exporters.

In addition, a reduction in crude oil prices and a rebound in local equities aided the rupee. The market is showing signs of vigour, with buyers snapping up stocks at bargain prices.



8:45 am: Elections 2022: Counting of votes begins in UP, 4 other states

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa began at 8 am on Thursday. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the counting of votes in these states whereas the police have been deployed in sensitive areas.



Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being keenly watched by both voters and experts as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an MP from Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh also sends the highest number of MPs –80—to the Parliament.

Early trends show a lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh and Goa whereas the early trends for Uttarakhand show a lead for the Harish Rawat-led Congress.

8:40 am: Global Updates

US stocks surged on Wednesday, led by financial and tech shares, rebounding from several down days as oil prices pulled back sharply after fanning inflationary fears and investors gauged developments in the Ukraine crisis. The S&P 500 posted its biggest one-day percentage gain since June 2020, while the Nasdaq tallied its biggest rise since March 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 653.61 points, or 2 percent, to 33,286.25, the S&P 500 gained 107.18 points, or 2.57 percent, to 4,277.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 460.00 points, or 3.59 percent, to 13,255.55.

Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade, following an overnight bounce on Wall Street after oil prices fell sharply from a recent surge. The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 3.34 percent, while the Topix index climbed 3.46 percent. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong advanced 1.26 percent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher as SGX Nifty was trading 31 points higher at 16,630.

The Singapore Stock Exchange is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices ended trading sharply higher amid gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries and HDFC twins as investors looked at diplomatic efforts to end Russia's attack on Ukraine.



The 30-share BSE Sensex opened in the green and further jumped 1,469.64 points or 2.75 per cent to 54,893.73 during the day. It finally settled at 54,647.33, higher by 1,223.24 points or 2.29 per cent.

Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.56 per cent. Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Steel and Nestle India were the only losers, declining up to 1.89 per cent.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 530 points and 561 points, respectively. On the sectoral front, banking shares were the top gainers with the BSE bankex rising 669 points to 38,720.

Consumer durables and capital goods shares also gained with their BSE indices rising 652 points and 526 points, respectively.

BSE auto index too zoomed 637 points to 22,439. The market breadth was positive with 2,657 shares ending higher against 684 stocks in the red. 94 shares were unchanged.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 248.34 lakh crore against Rs 243.70 lakh crore market cap in the previous session.