Share Market Updates: Sensex slips over 100 points, Nifty below 17,200; Power Grid, NTPC top drags

Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 136 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 57761.15, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 39.5 points or 0.23 per cent to 17193.80.

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consumer Products and UPL were the top losers on Nifty.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Dr Reddys Labs, Sun Pharma were among the top gainers.

Benchmark indices closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in consumer durables, capital goods and IT stocks. Sensex closed 477 points higher at 57,897, and Nifty ended 147 points higher at 17,233.

Asian Paints was the top Sensex gainer, rising 2.85 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, M&M and UltraTech Cement. IndusInd Bank, and PowerGrid were the only Sensex losers falling up to 0.29%.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 231 points and 407 points, respectively. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 263.50 lakh crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 207.31 crore on December 28, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 567.47 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.