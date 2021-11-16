Share Market Updates: Sensex slips over 100 points, Nifty below 18,100; HDFC, Asian Paints top losers

Benchmark indices opened flat with negative bias amid mixed global cues on Tuesday. At 9:16 hours, Sensex declined 122.97 points to 60,595.74 and Nifty slipped 34.80 points to 18,074.70.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and SBI.

On the other hand, L&T and Maruti Suzuki were the gainers on BSE.

Benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Monday as rise in WPI inflation capped early gains despite a positive trend in global markets.

Sensex ended 32.02 points higher at 60,718 and Nifty rose 6.70 points to 18,109. PowerGrid was the top Sensex gainer, rising over 3 per cent, followed by ITC, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Kotak Bank.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 424 crore on November 15, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) lapped up shares worth Rs 1,524 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.