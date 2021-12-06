Share Market Updates: Sensex slips over 100 points, Nifty holds 17,150; Maruti Suzuki tanks 2%

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:30 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 149 points or 0.26 per cent lower at 57,547.12, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 27 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,169.40.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by HDFC, TCS, Nestle India, Tata Steel and HUL.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki were the top losers.

On Friday, the benchmark indices ended the week on a negative note hit by losses in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank, after India reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Sensex closed 764.83 points lower at 57,696.46 and Nifty tanked 204.95 points to 17,196.70. PowerGrid was the top Sensex loser, shedding 4.03 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,356.17 crore on December 3, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,648.79 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.