Share Market Updates: Sensex slips over 180 points, Nifty below 17,200; RBL Bank tanks 3%

Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 184 points or 0.32 per cent lower at 57621.71, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 50 points or 0.30 per cent to 17162.80.

Shree Cements, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the top losers on Nifty.

BPCL, M&M, Cipla, Tata Consumer Products and Wipro were among the top gainers.

On Wednesday, the benchmark indices snapped two days of gaining streak due to profit booking in HDFC Bank, SBI and ITC. Sensex ended 90.99 points lower at 57,806.49 in volatile trade. Similarly, Nifty fell 19.65 points to 17,213.60.

SBI was the top Sensex loser, falling 1.45 per cent, followed by ITC, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank and M&M. Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers, rising up to 2.86%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 975.23 crore on December 29, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,006.93 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.



