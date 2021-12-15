Share Market Updates: Sensex tanks over 300 points, Nifty below 17,250; Bajaj twins top losers

Benchmark indices were trading lower in afternoon session today, led by losses in heavy weights like Bajaj twins, ITC and TCS. Sensex fell 310 points to 57,806.70 and Nifty was trading 94 points lower at 17,230.85.

Bajaj twins were the top Sensex losers, falling 2 per cent, followed by ITC, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys and HDFC.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 22 were trading lower.

Paytm's shares tumbled over 13 per cent as a lock-in period for the company's institutional investors ended on Wednesday. The stock touched the low of Rs 1,296, compared to the offer price of Rs 2,150.

Indian benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 45 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 58,071.89, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 25.5 points or 0.15 per cent to 17,299.40.

Benchmark indices closed lower on Tuesday, weighed by losses in auto and consumer durables shares amid a negative trend in global markets.

Sensex fell 166 points to end at 58,117 and Nifty fell 43 points to 17,324. ITC was the top Sensex loser, falling 2.73 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel and RIL.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 763.18 crore on December 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 425.43 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.