Share Market Updates: Sensex tanks over 400 points, Nifty below 17,300; RIL slips 2%

Benchmark indices opened lower amid mixed global cues on Thursday. At 9:16 hours, Sensex declined 444 points to 58,021.49 and Nifty slipped 122 points to 17,294.05.

ICICI Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers on BSE.

Indian equity market closed lower for the fourth consecutive trading session on Monday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Bank.

Sensex ended 1,170.12 points lower at 58,465 and Nifty fell 348.25 points to 17,416.

Investors lost Rs 8.22 lakh crore during today's market crash. Market cap of the BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 260.98 lakh crore against Rs 269.20 lakh crore in the previous session.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,438.76 crore on November 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,051.18 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.