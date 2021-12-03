Share Market Updates: Sensex tanks over 450 points, Nifty below 17,300; RIL slips 2%

Benchmark indices were trading sharply lower in afternoon session today, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries, pharma, auto and FMCG shares amid mixed global cues. Sensex lost 494 points to 57,967.11 and Nifty slipped 117 points to 17,284.65.

Power Grid was the top Sensex loser, falling 3 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra.

L&T, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and UltraTech Cement were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 0.5-1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the shares of mining firm Hindustan Zinc rose nearly 4 per cent in an otherwise weak session after the company said its board would meet on December 7 to consider and approve interim dividend on equity shares for FY22.

Indian benchmark indices opened higher in early trade today. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 238.5 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 58,699.87, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 56.5 points or 0.32 per cent to 17,458.15.

On Thursday, Indian market closed higher for the second consecutive session tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, Infosys and TCS amid largely negative cues from global peers.

Sensex ended 776.50 points or 1.35 per cent higher at 58,461.29 and Nifty surged 234.75 points or 1.37 per cent to 17,401.65.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 909.71 crore on December 2, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1372.65 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.