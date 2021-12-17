Share Market Updates: Sensex tanks over 650 points, Nifty holds 17,000; IndusInd Bank slips 4%

Benchmark indices were trading sharply lower in the afternoon session today, led by losses in auto and banking stocks. Sensex fell 652 points to 57,248.84 and Nifty was trading 193 points lower at 17,054.70

Sensex hit an intraday low of 57,049.95, while Nifty slipped below 17,000 to touch 16,992.05 in the afternoon session.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex loser, falling 4 per cent, followed by Titan, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 22 were trading lower.

Meanwhile, the shares of RateGain Travel Technologies listed at a discount of 15% to the issue price today. The firm made its debut at Rs 360 per share (down 15.29 per cent) on the NSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 425. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,843 crore.

Indian benchmark indices opened on a negative note amid mixed global cues on Friday. At 09:20 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 157 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 57,743.93, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 48.25 points or 0.28 per cent to 17,200.15.

Benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday, tracking gains in index majors such as Infosys, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid positive global cues.

Sensex rose 113.11 points to settle at 57,901 and Nifty rose 27 points to 17,248.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,468.71 crore on December 16, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,533.15 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.



