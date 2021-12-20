Share Market Updates: Sensex tanks over 800 points, Nifty below 16,800; Tata Steel slips 3%

Indian benchmark indices opened sharply lower amid weak global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 817.5 points or 1.43 per cent lower at 56,194.19, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 235.5 points or 1.39 per cent to 16,749.70.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, declining over 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI and M&M.

On the other hand, Power Grid and Asian Paints were the top gainers.

Benchmark indices ended the session on a negative note on Friday amid an across-the-board selloff and a negative trend in the global markets. Sensex closed 889.40 points or 1.54 per cent lower at 57,011 and Nifty plunged 263.20 points or 1.53 per cent to 16,985.20.

IndusInd Bank was the top Sensex loser, shedding 4.89 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, HUL, Titan, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC.

Infosys, HCL Tech, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma and TCS were the sole gainers, rising up to 2.84%.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,069.90 crore on December 17, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,478.52 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.