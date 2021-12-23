Share Market Updates: Sensex zooms over 250 points, Nifty above 17,000; ZEEL gains 2%

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 291 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 57,221.82, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 85.50 points or 0.50 per cent to 17,040.95.

Bajaj Finance and NTPC were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, advancing over 1 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 199 points to 24,591.72 and 239 points to 28,571.47, respectively.

Benchmark indices closed higher for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking gains in capital goods, banking and auto shares amid a positive trend in other Asian markets.

Sensex closed 611 points higher at 56,930 and Nifty advanced 184 points to 16,955. Bajaj Finance, Airtel, Sun Pharma and RIL were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.94 per cent. On the other hand, Wipro, ITC and Nestle India were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 0.77%.

BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices rose 353 points to 24,395 and 462 points to 28,332, respectively. Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 259.22 lakh crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 827 crore on December 22, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,593 crore, as per provisional data on NSE.