Share Market Updates: Sensex zooms over 400 points, Nifty above 16,850; ZEEL gains 3%

Indian benchmark indices opened higher amid positive global cues. At 09:18 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 412 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 56,731.21, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 99 points or 0.59 per cent to 16,870.

HUL was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and SBI.

Dr Reddy's and Wipro were among the top Sensex losers.

Benchmark indices rebounded on Tuesday after a two-day selloff, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank amid a positive trend in other Asian markets.

Sensex closed 497 points higher at 56,319 and Nifty advanced 156.65 points to 16,770.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,209.82 crore on December 21, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,404.89 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.