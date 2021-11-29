Share Market Updates: Sensex zooms over 450 points, Nifty above 17,100; RIL gains 3%

Benchmark indices were trading higher in afternoon session today, led by gains in Reliance Industries and IT stocks. Sensex rose 495 points to 57,602.35 and Nifty was trading 117 points higher at 17,144.20.

Reliance Industries and HCL Tech were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising 3 per cent, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose 3.55 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,497.90 on BSE after Reliance Jio raised prices of its voice and data plans for its prepaid customers.

Nestle India and HDFC were among the top losers.

Of the 30 Sensex shares, 22 were trading higher.

In early trade, the benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues on Monday. At 9:22 hours, Sensex declined over 550 points to 56,539.93 and Nifty slipped 140 points to 16,879.

On Friday, the 30-share index tumbled over 1700 points to hit an intraday low of 56,993.89 and Nifty slipped below 17,000 mark to hit an intraday low of 16,985.70 as rising cases of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa spooked global markets.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,785.83 crore on November 26, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,294.11 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.