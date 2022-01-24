Stock Market LIVE: Sensex crashes 1000 pts, Nifty below 17,300; Zomato tanks 19%

Bears dominated on Dalal Street last week with the benchmark equity indices falling more than three per cent amid bets on the US Federal Reserve’s faster rate hikes in 2022.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 2,185.85 points, or 3.57 per cent, to 59,037.18 on January 21 against 61,223.03 on January 14. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty index cracked 638.60 points, or 3.50 per cent, to 17,617.15 during the same period.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

11:40 am: Market check

The benchmark indices were trading sharply lower on Monday. Sensex crashed over 800 points to 58,209 and Nifty fell 260 points to 17,353.

11:00 am: Rupee falls 9 paise

The rupee declined 9 paise to 74.52 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on January 24, as muted domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee is trading in a narrow range ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

10:30 am: Vodafone Idea shares slip 5%

Shares of telecom major Vodafone Idea fell over 5% in early trade after the firm reported a widening of loss to Rs 7,231 crore for the quarter ended December 2021.

The firm reported a net loss of Rs 4,532 crore in the year-ago period. The stock lost 5.04% to Rs 11.30 against the previous close of Rs 11.90 on BSE.

9:40 am: Zomato shares tank 19%

Shares of Zomato Limited crashed 19 per cent to hit an all-time low of Rs 91.70 on BSE.

According to Abhay Agarwal, Founder, Piper Serica, the sharp correction witnessed in the recently listed Internet and tech stocks like Zomato are driven primarily by more than 10% correction in Nasdaq over the last month. With an increase in interest rates, tech investors seem to be taking money off the table for the time being.

"With all technical indicators flashing red we do not see any sharp rebound in tech stocks. At the same time, it is a good opportunity for long-term investors to add stocks like Zomato to the portfolio since it is a leader in a fast-growing industry that has only one other player. Also, since the company is well funded and has profitable unit-level metrics, we are not worried about the correction in valuation," he added.

9:16 am: Market opening

Indian benchmark indices opened lower amid weak global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 228 points lower at 58,808.81, and the broader NSE Nifty was down 70 points to 17,546.55.

Asian Paints was the top loser in the Sensex pack, declining over 2 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy, HCL Tech, Wipro and Infosys.

Maruti Suzuki and ICICI Bank were among the top Sensex gainers.

8:55 am: Pre-market comment by Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets closed lower on Friday, NASDAQ fell -2.72% followed by plunge in Netflix.

European Indices also closed lower on Friday. Asian markets were also trading lower in the early Monday trade with Hang Seng trading -1.12%, Nikkei trading -0.55% and Kospi trading -1.63% lower. So the markets seem to be under pressure today mainly led by surging bond yields, FII selling and average Q3 Results.

Some stock specific actions due to Q3 earnings can be witnessed in Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank etc. Earnings to watch today includes HDFC AMC, Axis Bank, SBI Cards, Deepak Nitrite, IEX etc.

On the technical front 17,400 and 17800 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 37,000 and 38,000 are immediate support and resistance respectively.

8:45 am: Global Markets

Wall Street's main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as Netflix shares plunged after a weak earnings report, capping a brutal week for stocks that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq log their biggest weekly percentage drops since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 1.89 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite declined 2.72 per cent and the Dow Jones dropped 1.3 per cent.

Asian share markets slipped on Monday with the Federal Reserve expected to confirm it will soon start draining the massive liquidity that has fuelled the huge gains in growth stocks in recent years.

In Asia, Nikkei Weighted index was down 0.55 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 1.18 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite was up 0.11 per cent.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,148.58 crore on January 21, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 269.36 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 74.43

The rupee advanced by 8 paise to close at 74.43 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday on the back of easing crude oil prices and dollar selling by banks and exporters.

However, the rupee's further recovery was restricted by continuous foreign fund outflows and sell-offs in domestic equities, analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 74.50 a dollar and during the day, it witnessed an intra-day high of 74.40 and a low of 74.55 against the American currency.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 83.9 points to 17,564 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

On Friday, Sensex closed 427 points lower at 59,034 and Nifty fell 139 points to 17,617.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices fell 512 points and lost 598 points, respectively. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 ended lower.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 269.84 lakh crore against the previous session's Rs 273.28 lakh crore.

