Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat today

Sensex surged 657 points on Wednesday to reclaim the 58,000-mark today amid positive global cues. The index surged for the second straight session and closed 657.39 points or 1.14 per cent higher at 58,465.97. Nifty rose 197.05 points or 1.14 per cent to end at 17,463.80.

Here's a look at the latest updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was down 41 points at 17,514.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Wednesday

Maruti was the top Sensex gainer, rising over 4 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Wipro, and Bharti Airtel.

Sun Pharma, ITC and PowerGrid were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 0.72%.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices rose 298 points and 165 points, respectively.

On the sectoral front, consumer durables led the gains today with their BSE index ending 766 points higher at 43,176.