Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

The benchmark indices ended higher yesterday as market participants reacted positively to the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2022.



Sensex and Nifty ended the day in the green after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth consecutive Budget speech. Sensex ended 848 points higher at 58,862 and Nifty rose 237 points to 17,576.

Here's a look at the latest updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

9:00 am: Technical View

On the technical front, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd said that although it was not the big bang price action similar to budget day last year, today’s session concluded with decent gains over a percent well above the 17500 mark. Considering the 350 – 400 points intraday range, it was almost a non–event for markets.



"But no negative is also considered a positive and hence, we managed to close at a comfortable position almost near day’s high. If global peers support, we will not be surprised to see an extension of today’s rally in the coming session. As far as levels are concerned, 17,700 – 17,800 are the levels to watch out for and on the flipside, 17,400 followed by 17,250 now becomes key supports," he added.

"At present, the Index has support at 17,240 levels while resistance comes at 17,650 levels, crossing above the same can show 17,800-18,000 levels. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 37,600 levels while resistance at 39,000 levels," said Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking.

8:45 am: Global Updates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 273.38 points, or 0.78 percent, to 35,405.24, the S&P 500 gained 30.99 points, or 0.69 percent, to 4,546.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.12 points, or 0.75 percent, to 14,346.

In Asia, the Nikkei Weighted index was up 1.55 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 1.07 per cent higher. Shanghai Composite was down 0.97 per cent.

8:40 am: Rupee slips 17 paise to close at 74.82

Investors were cautious after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government will borrow about ₹11.6 lakh crore from the market to meet its expenditure requirement.

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled 17 paise lower at 74.82 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on the back of higher-than-expected borrowing in the next financial year.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 21.79 crore on February 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,597.70 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.



8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note as SGX Nifty was up 95 points at 17,726 at 8:12 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

The Indian equity market closed in the green after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fourth consecutive Budget speech. Positive global cues also helped the indices end higher for the second consecutive session. Sensex ended 848 points higher at 58,862 and Nifty rose 237 points to 17,576.

Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank and L&T were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 7.57%.

M&M, PowerGrid, SBI, and Bharti Airtel were among the top Sensex losers, falling up to 1,67%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended higher.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 267.45 lakh crore.

Market breadth was positive with 1,756 stocks ending higher against 1,591 stocks closing lower on BSE. 102 shares were unchanged.

