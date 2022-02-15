Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Good morning!

Sensex and Nifty slipped to their 10-month lows on Monday, in line with weak global markets which were impacted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Sensex tanked 1,747 points to 56,405 and Nifty slipped 531 points to 16,842. India VIX, the market's volatility index zoomed 22.97% to 22.97, signaling heightened volatility across the stock market.

Here's a look at the latest updates of the market today!

8:45 am: Rupee update

The rupee slumped further by 24 paise to close at over a nine-week low of 75.60 against the US currency on Monday in line with deep losses in the stock markets and a stronger dollar as investors rushed for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical tensions.

Forex traders said a lackluster trend in domestic equities and elevated crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 75.53 against the American dollar, and later witnessed an intra-day high of 75.37 and a low of 75.64 against the greenback.

8:40 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,253.70 crore on February 14, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,170.29 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:35 am: Global updates

The S&P 500 index closed modestly lower on Monday, largely recovering from a sharp sell-off, as US plans to close its Kyiv embassy in Ukraine sent simmering geopolitical tensions to a boil.

All three major US stock indexes dropped sharply after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the relocation of US diplomatic operations to western Ukraine, in a possible sign of an imminent Russian invasion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 171.89 points, or 0.49%, to 34,566.17; the S&P 500 lost 16.97 points, or 0.38%, at 4,401.67; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.24 points, or 0%, to 13,790.92.

In Asia, the Nikkei Weighted index was down 0.27 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.32 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite was up 0.25 per cent.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a positive note as SGX Nifty was up 75 points at 16,948.80.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Monday

Investors lost Rs 8.47 lakh crore in market wealth with the market cap of BSE-listed firms crashing to Rs 255.42 lakh crore against Rs 263.89 lakh crore mcap in the previous session.

Tata Steel, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 5.49%.

TCS was the sole Sensex loser, rising 1.05% today.

BSE mid cap and small cap indices crashed 852 points and 1,190 points, respectively.