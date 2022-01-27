Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

On Tuesday, the Indian market snapped its five-day losing streak amid mixed global cues. Sensex rebounded 366 points to 57,858.15 and Nifty ended 128.85 points higher at 17,277.95.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

8:45 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 7,094.48 crore on January 25, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,534.53 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:40 am: Global Updates

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it is likely to hike interest rates in March and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month in what U.S. central bank chief Jerome Powell pledged will be a sustained battle to tame inflation.

"The committee is of a mind to raise the federal funds rate at the March meeting assuming that the conditions are appropriate for doing so," Powell said in a news conference, pinning down a policy statement from the central bank's Federal Open Market Committee that only said rates would rise "soon."

The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday, taking an abrupt nosedive that reversed earlier solid gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve released its statement at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting.

All three major U.S. stock indexes gyrated wildly in the final minutes of a session that ended with the Dow joining the S&P in negative territory and the Nasdaq eking out a nominal gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 129.64 points, or 0.38%, to 34,168.09, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost 6.52 points, or 0.15%, to 4,349.93 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 2.82 points, or 0.02%, to 13,542.12.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a negative note as SGX Nifty was down 249.75 points to 16,935.50 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Tuesday

Indian market snapped its five-day losing streak amid mixed global cues. Sensex rebounded 366 points to 57,858.15 and Nifty ended 128.85 points higher at 17,277.95.

The broader indices were boosted by strong gains in Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank and SBI amid a supportive trend in European equities.

Maruti Suzuki was the top Sensex gainer, rising around 7 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and NTPC. Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Infosys and Tech were among the top losers, falling up to 1.75%. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 ended higher.