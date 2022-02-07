Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

The Budget week turned in favour of bulls as the benchmark equity indices rallied over 2 per cent for the week ended February 4. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1,445 points to 58,644.82 in the past five trading sessions. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty index gained 414 points to 17,516.

On Friday, the benchmark indices ended lower tracking weakness in banking and energy stocks amid a mixed trend overseas. The 30-share BSE index ended 143.20 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 58,644.82. Similarly, the NSE Nifty shed 43.90 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 17,516.30.

8:45 am: Global Updates

Another bumpy ride on Wall Street ended on Friday as Amazon's positive earnings capped a run of mixed big-tech numbers, with the Nasdaq recovering much of its losses from the previous session and all three benchmarks ending the week in the positive territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.42 points, or 0.06 percent, to 35,089.74, the S&P 500 gained 23.09 points, or 0.52 percent, to 4,500.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 219.19 points, or 1.58 percent, to 14,098.01.

In Asia, the Nikkei Weighted index was down 0.86 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 0.73 per cent lower. Shanghai Composite was up 1.68x per cent.

8:40 am: Rupee surges 18 paise to close at 74.70

The rupee surged 18 paise to close at 74.70 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Friday tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened strong at 74.71 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.68 and a low of 74.77. It finally settled at 74.70, a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.88 against the greenback.

During the week, the rupee has appreciated 37 paise against the American currency.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,267.86 crore on February 4, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 621.98 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was down nearly 100 points at 17,424.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Friday

SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.92 per cent, followed by M&M, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finserv.

Of the Sensex constituents, 19 shares closed lower while 11 were in the green.