Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Tata Steel, Paytm in focus

Here's a look at the latest updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today.

9:20 am: Tata Steel, Paytm in focus

Shares of Tata Steel and Paytm are among the companies which will announce their December quarter earnings today.

9:16 am: Market opening

The benchmark indices opened flat amid mixed global cues. At 09:16 hours, the 30-share BSE index was trading 51 points higher at 58,839.45, and the broader NSE Nifty was up 30 points to 17,590.20.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing over 2 per cent, followed by Power Grid, UltraTech Cement, Dr Reddy, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank.

Infosys and TCS were among the top losers.

8:45 am: Global Updates

Wall Street snapped a four-session winning streak on Thursday, with all three benchmarks ending lower after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast sent its stock plummeting and halted a nascent recovery built on upbeat earnings from another big tech.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 518.17 points, or 1.45 percent, to 35,111.16, the S&P 500 lost 111.94 points, or 2.44 percent, to 4,477.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 538.73 points, or 3.74 percent, to 13,878.82.

In Asia, the Nikkei Weighted index was down 0.03 per cent and Hang Seng was trading 2.41 per cent higher. Shanghai Composite was down 0.97 per cent.

8:40 am: Rupee pares initial gains to settle flat at 74.83

The rupee declined 5 paise to close at 74.88 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency and muted domestic equities.

Forex traders said elevated crude oil prices also dragged down the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.84 against the American dollar, and later witnessed an intra-day high of 74.75 and a low of 74.92 against the greenback.

The local unit finally ended the day at 74.88, down 5 paise from the previous close of 74.83.

8:35 am: FII and DII action

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,597.54 crore on February 3, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 370.58 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

8:30 am: SGX Nifty

The Indian equity market is likely to open on a flat note as SGX Nifty was up 28 points at 17,585 at 8:30 am.

Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered to be the first indication of the opening of the Indian market.

8:15 am: Market on Thursday

The benchmark indices ended sharply lower as selling pressure intensified amid profit-booking in IT and financials on Thursday. The 30-share BSE index ended 770 points lower at 58,788.02, and the broader NSE Nifty ended 219.8 points to 17,560.20.



ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack ahead of the Q3 show. Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, SBI and Titan were the other top gainers.



HDFC, in contrast, was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Infosys, L&T, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Tech Mahindra.